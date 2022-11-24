Adidas launches investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West. The German sports brand had already terminated cooperation with the American. The Germans jointly operated the Yeezy brand with West.

West had, according to the American magazine Rollingstone erotic footage of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian shown to employees of the sports brand. In addition, there were reports of other inappropriate behavior by the musician.

Adidas got through Rollingstone accused of having done nothing with the reports. Against the business medium Business Insider Adidas said it was “not clear” whether the allegations against West are true. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have made the decision to immediately launch an independent investigation into the matter,” the company said.

Incidentally, Adidas broke off cooperation with West in October because of his anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. West and Adidas worked together for nine years. According to the sports brand, it will lose about $ 250 million by dropping Yeezy, the rapper’s shoe line. See also Farmers Defense Force Announces Again Actions Against Nitrogen Plans

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: