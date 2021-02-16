The German sports shoes and clothing company “Adidas” announced its intention to sell its American subsidiary, Reebok.

Adidas said in a statement that it had “decided to start an official operation targeting the sale of (Reebok).”

The German company added that it intends to focus on strengthening the position of its core brand “Reebok” in the global market.

She indicated that it is still not clear what will happen to “Reebok”, adding that the results of the American branch “will be announced as separate activities as of the first quarter of 2021.”

“After careful thought, we came to the conclusion that (Adidas) and (Reebok) would be better able to realize their potential for growth if they were independent of each other,” said Casper Rorsted, chief executive of adidas.

“We will work hard in the coming months to ensure a successful future for the Reebok brand and the team behind it,” Rorsted added.

It is noteworthy that “Adidas” acquired “Reebok” in 2006, but the American company suffers from continuous losses.