The hard break with rapper Kanye West rumbles on at the German sports brand Adidas. The company is making a loss for the first time in thirty years. The former CEO of rival Puma must save the company.

A ‘transition year’. For example, the current financial year is sold to shareholders, analysts and the outside world. “In 2024 we can then start building a profitable company again,” said Adidas CEO Björn Gulden when explaining the poor annual figures.

Although the new CEO carefully avoided the word crisis, setbacks in Asia and America have caused a crisis at Europe’s largest sports brand. After three decades in a row of black numbers, the company suffered a painful loss of 724 million euros in the last quarter of 2022. The company then decided to reduce the profit distribution to shareholders by 79 percent.

Hard blow

For the fourth quarter last year, Adidas had in mind a turnover growth of 20 percent. But that growth did not actually exceed 1 percent. Due to the strict corona measures in China, which forced shoppers to stay at home, turnover in that country fell by 36 percent on an annual basis.

The hardest blow followed after the termination of the lucrative collaboration with American rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye. In October, Adidas canceled the contract with the controversial rapper because of a series of anti-Semitic statements on Twitter. Earlier, Ye, who doctors say suffers from bipolar disorder, appeared at Paris Fashion Week in a T-shirt that read “White Lives Matter,” a slogan popular among right-wing extremists in the United States.

Yeezy

The popular Yeezy sneaker line accounted for 8 percent of Adidas’ annual sales, analysts calculate. The company is in the stomach with the gigantic stock of sneakers, worth a total of 1.2 billion euros. On Wednesday it was announced that a depreciation of 700 million euros has been made on the collection. The rest of the stock may go to charity, Gulden said.

What also hurts the company is the departure bonus of Gulden's predecessor Kasper Rorsted of 15.6 million euros. Rorsted had to leave the field last year after the share price of Adidas collapsed. After the breach of contract with Ye, the stock largely recovered.

Spicy transition

In November, Gulden, a former professional football player at 1. FC Nürnberg – not far from Adidas’s home base, among others – was appointed the new top man of the German sports brand. He was CEO of Puma for eight years. A spicy switch, given the turbulent family history of the rival sports companies.

After the Second World War, the brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler started a shoe company in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria. But soon the two became quarreled. To defy his brother, Rudolf Dassler started the Puma brand. Adidas was Adolf Dassler’s answer. In the 1970s, Johan Cruijff became the center of the German brotherly quarrel. Puma threatened to tear up Cruijff’s contract if the footballer wore an Adidas jersey in a match of the Dutch national team. Cruijff eventually played with two stripes instead of Adidas’ three stripes.

Rivalry

Due to the switch of the 57-year-old Gulden, a piece of the former rivalry flares up again. For the Norwegian, who started his career at Adidas in the 1990s, the company founded by Adolf Dassler is his 'first love', he stated this week. In any case, Adidas seems to be the parent in the coming years due to long-term sponsorship deals with, among others, Lionel Messi, the Argentinian superstar of football club Paris-Saint Germain.

