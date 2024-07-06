Post with photos of goalkeeper Dibu Martínez’s glove was a response to a montage with the Nike logo that went viral after a game

A Adidas responded this Friday (5.Jul.2024) on their social media profiles to an image with a logo of Nike that went viral on social media. In the photo, an Argentine player appears pulling the foot of a Chilean athlete, who is wearing boots from the American brand, during the Copa América game on June 25. The photo was turned into an advertisement by an unknown designer with the phrase “everyone wants a pair” (everyone wants a pair, in Portuguese).



Reproduction/Social media – 25.Jul.2024 Image that went viral after the match between Argentina and Chile on June 25th this year for the Copa América

In response, after the game between Argentina and Ecuador on Thursday (4.Jul), which eliminated the Ecuadorians, the German manufacturer’s profile in Argentina published on its social networks a photo of goalkeeper Dibu Martínez’s gloves with the words: “This is the pair that everyone wants” (this is the pair that everyone wants, in translation to Portuguese). Martínez was the hero of the Argentine qualification and saved two penalties in the penalty shootout.



Here is the image published by Adidas: