German sportswear and accessories manufacturer Adidas has announced the start of a sale to its American brand Reebok. About it reported in the official press release of the company.

According to the statement, following the development of a five-year development strategy, Adidas has concluded that the two brands can better realize their growth potential independently of each other. Adidas CEO Casper Rorsted said the company will work hard to ensure the successful future of Reebok. It is noted that the Reebok division will be designated as an asset held for sale in its financial statements from the first quarter.

Previously, Adidas entered the top 20 most popular apparel brands in the world. According to research by the Lyst platform, the first place is taken by the Italian fashion house Gucci. It was followed by the Italian street-style brand Off-White and the American sports brand Nike.