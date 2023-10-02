Spider-Man 2 of Marvel premieres this month. That’s right, more than two years after Insomniac showed us that first preview and left us all amazed because we thought the sequel was almost ready to come out, the next chapter in the history of Spidey The studio is just a few weeks away. If the long list of games coming between now and then – what a month for video games October is about to be – isn’t enough to entertain you, then maybe a pair of sneakers Adidas x Spider-Man They will help you make the last weeks go by faster.

The new sneakers of Spider-man of adidas They are part of the collection Ultra 4D Advanced of the company, created in part using recycled materials. The sneakers are mainly red, white and blue, apparently designed to perfectly match the suit. Spidey from Insomniac.

Furthermore, in tune with video games, the sole is not only black, but the branches that rise from it around the shoes represent Venoman iconic comic book character who will play a key role in Spider-Man when it launches on October 20.

The tongue of the shoe has a red spider web design and the iconic white symbol of Spider-Man on top to complete the look. If you want to get a pair and feel a little more like Spidey Before the sequel’s release, you’d better have at least $220.

Despite the price, the first wave of stock sold out fairly quickly, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the site in case more stock releases. If you’re just looking for some cool new merch from Spider-Man before the arrival of the new game and you don’t care what it is, a black t-shirt has also been added with a badge on the chest that is half Spider-Man of Peter Parker and half Miles Morales.

The same badge is also much larger on the back of the jersey with each hero’s last name above and below the image. Spider-Man has been getting a lot of new merch lately, and not just because it has a new game on the way. A line of action figures marvel legends modeled after characters from No Way Home It also went on pre-sale last month. The collection includes all three Spider-Men of the film, as well as M.J. of Zendaya, Doc Ock and The green Goblin.”

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: They are incredible, it’s a shame that all the stock is taken by resellers. You only have hope if you have someone to help you in the United States. But if you really want to get them, there will be ways.