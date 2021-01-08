The economic paths of transfers sometimes find shortcuts in less common places. Madrid is pending David Alaba if finally Ramos does not renew and the bridge to the Austrian defender can come with three stripes on one side. Adidas, one of the great sponsors of Real Madrid since the lucrative agreement signed between both parties until 2028, has among its main stars for the future the Austrian defender. Alaba is considered so strategic, especially in the German-speaking market, that the multinational sportswear company signed him a little over a year ago an important and long sponsorship agreement, until 2026. Two of the Adidas flags, Real Madrid and Alaba, on the same boat …

The operation becomes even more morbid considering that Sergio Ramos, the other one involved in this scenario, has ended his long-standing commitment to Nike and while deciding which brand he signs for … he is wearing discreet black Adidas boots. In the rumors of this other market, New Balance is pointed out as the company that has shown the most interest in the field. It is not a negligible matter, because if Ramos risks his sporting and economic future in the coming months with the renovation or not by the white entity, he also has to decide with which brand ‘home’ his image for the coming years.

He would keep his current powerful contract

For Alaba himself signing for Madrid means not having to resign, presumably, apart from his current agreement with Adidas that came from the hand of Bayern. Normally, the brands establish an exclusive main category of clubs, in which are Madrid and Bayern itself, where the sponsored footballer receives the maximum stipulated in his contract because the footballer’s media impact is maximum. If Alaba goes to a ‘minor’ club, the paycheck decreases. That is why they do not want to go to clubs that do not guarantee them ownership. Yes, they also charge different types of bonus.

Alaba gets closer and closer to Madrid while Ramos’ renewal remains stranded and much of your signing will depend on the claims of your agent, the mighty middleman Pini Zahavi, and all factors add up, including the commercial and the boots he wears.