The anime of One punch man It is one that has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years. In this way, we have seen several collaborations with different brands, which have led Saitama and his shiny head to different products. Now, It was recently announced that Adidas will have a special edition tennis shoe from One Punch Man.

These shoes are based on the Montreal ’76 model, but with a number of modifications. Mainly, here we see the inclusion of orange and red, the colors that characterize Saitama’s suit so much. Similarly, on the reed we can find the beloved hero.

However, it is very likely that not many will have the opportunity to get these shoes. This variant of the Montreal ’76 model is an Adidas exclusive with BAIT, a clothing store in the United States. The only way to get this shoe is entering a raffle for a chance to pay $ 120 to bring Saitama on your feet at all times.

In related topics, the anime of One punch man will leave Netflix this week.

Via: BAIT