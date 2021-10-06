Xbox and Adidas They just announced a new collaboration today, with which they will be launching “the first tennis inspired by a console to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. ” For now, both companies are promoting the new Adidas Originals by Xbox, and in the following video you can take a much more detailed look at them.

These new shoes include “translucent green details inspired by the Xbox original special edition of Halo: Combat Evolved, which was launched in 2001. ” Xbox says that the rest of these shoes will be announced in the coming months, while this first model will be available for purchase later this year, although its price has not yet been confirmed.

Editor’s note: Obviously, this is not the first time that we have tennis inspired by a video game brand, since previously, Nike and Sony they also teamed up for a limited product line. However, let us remember that these types of collaborations do not always reach our territory and when they do, we usually have to pay a high price for them.

Source: Xbox