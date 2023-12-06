Lestate intends to develop a network of stores in the Russian Federation with goods from Adidas and Reebok

Sports clothing and footwear brands Adidas and Reebok, which left the Russian market due to the situation with Ukraine, will return to the country under a new name. About it stated head of the marketing department of Lestate Ilya Komissarov.

The first store will open in Moscow

Lestate, which has been specializing in the distribution of sporting goods since 2010, will develop a network of mono-brand stores in Russia with products from foreign manufacturers Adidas and Reebok under the ASP guise. The first outlet will open in the Belaya Dacha outlet in Moscow this week, Komissarov said.

The final number of ASP stores in which the range of the mentioned brands will be presented is currently unknown. At the same time, a Lestate employee clarified that the expansion of the retail network will be gradual.

Adidas products are already on Russian marketplaces

Products of Adidas, which has suspended its activities in Russia, are also available on large marketplaces. Thus, you can purchase clothes, shoes, accessories and equipment from a German manufacturer in the Lamoda online store. The retailer’s platform also includes items from the brand’s new collections. For example, the platform hosted the launch of a collaboration between Adidas x Prada, Yeezy and other lines of the brand.

Lamoda presents many global brands specializing in the sports category. Adidas, PUMA, Reebok, Nike and Vans have been popular for a long time.

Lamoda plans to open retail stores under its own brand in place of Adidas retail outlets that have closed in the country. In the next three years, the company will launch 300 boutiques, including in spaces where Adidas operated before leaving Russia.

The assortment will include clothing and shoes for sports, the press service said. Buyers will have access to models popular on Lamoda from major international brands, products of local brands, as well as Asian manufacturers.

Adidas is not the only brand to leave Russia

Adidas pulled out of the Russian market along with other sportswear brands such as Nike and Puma in 2022 due to the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine. A similar situation occurred with fashion brands Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Mango, Asos, Hugo Boss and other large foreign companies.

Foreign retail platforms also announced the cancellation of sales of products to Russian customers: Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet. The same decision was announced by the Spanish company Inditex, which includes the mass market brands Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and other brands that were once popular among Russians. Inditex has completely closed stores and online sales of goods in Russia.

However, many brands that announced the suspension of activities in Russia nevertheless re-opened on the domestic market under new names. Reserved, Cropp, Mohito, Sinsay, House began operating under the guise of RE, CR, M, Sin and Xc, Levi’s became JNS, and Lush and Reebok became Relish and Sneaker BOX. However, the range of stores remained the same.