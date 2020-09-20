Mustafa adib has an impossible job: rule lebanon. A week after the brutal explosion in the port of Beirut, which killed 192 people, destroyed half the city and forced the government to resign en bloc, Adib hastily left the post of Ambassador in Berlin that he had held since 2013 to catch a flight to Beirut. Until then he was a perfect stranger to the vast majority of Lebanese, but not to the elites of the country’s political system since for more than a decade he was an advisor to the tycoon and former prime minister, Najib Mikati, who was voted the richest man in Lebanon by Forbes magazine in 2015.

Born in Tripoli 48 years ago, with a doctorate in Law and Political Science, Mustafa Adib landed in a country in shock where the streets were screaming for radical changes and where his appointment was made a joke. The reason? Its name is an anagram of its predecessor, Hasan Diab, who stayed just eight months in office after arriving with the promise of reforms that never came and to calm the social protests that had broken out the previous October.

Lebanon traded Diab for Adib, «One more maneuver of the failed regime to try to stay afloat. The mechanism is clear, one decides, another executes and a third covers everything. This is teasing to, in the end, not change anything, “wrote on his Twitter account Sami Gemayel, MP, one of the few members of the chamber who resigned after the catastrophe in the port.

In the sectarian system, by confessions, which has been in force in Lebanon since the end of the civil war in 1990, the president of the country is a Maronite Christian, the head of parliament a Shiite Muslim and the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim. Former head of government Saad Hariri was the one who proposed the name of Mustafa Adib to the parliament and obtained 90 of the 120 votes of the chamber.

The other candidate for the post was Nawaf Salam, a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who was supported by only 15 deputies. This comfortable victory for Adib was only possible thanks to the support of large parties such as Hezbollah (the Shiite organization, with its own armed branch), which this week saw two of its former ministers have been sanctioned by the United States.

“The problem is that Lebanon needs a real program to save the country, which implies confronting the political class and so far there is nothing in the career of this diplomat who has now been appointed prime minister that indicates that he is a person willing to confront our political class, “said Nadim Khoury, director, critically. from the Arab Reform Initiative Center for Strategic Studies, on the Al Arabiya channel.

For Khoury, this designation “is pure smoke, they are just trying to buy time.” Lebanon faces the ultimatum of the international community, which demands profound political and economic reforms in order to access much-needed aid in a country sunk by hyperinflation and traumatized by the magnitude of the explosion in the port.

“Time to work”



There is no time for words, promises or wishes. It is time to work with all possible strength and the cooperation of all to regain the hope of our people for a better future ”, were her first words after receiving the mandate to form a government. Like its predecessor, He announced that he would like to design a team of specialist ministers of a marked technical nature, but two weeks have passed and Lebanon remains without a government.

The deadline given by France has been fulfilled to set in motion the team capable of executing changes and the internal struggle between the parties, aggravated by the discomfort of Hezbollah after seeing its former ministers sanctioned, keeps the country without a government. This situation has led the new prime minister to threaten his resignation.

Nothing else to be appointed and emulating the French President, Emmanuel Macron, Mustafa Adib sHe plucked up his courage and did something that the rest of the Lebanese leaders had not dared to do: visit the neighborhoods most affected by the explosion on foot. The residents of areas like Gemayzeh, at the gates of ground zero, welcomed him with the shout of “traitor!” and they reminded him that “We don’t love you, you are one of them!”, in reference to his link with the political elite of the system.

Instead of running away or cowering like a turtle among his security agents, Adib stood up to those who were rebuking him and told them that “I am one of you and we hope to form a new government as soon as possible. We hope to join hands to rebuild the city.

From the anonymity of Berlin, The former diplomat has become the center of attention in a Beirut injured by an explosion that its politicians could have avoided. Both the former prime minister and the president knew that warehouse 12 at the port contained 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, but they did nothing to take it away from the city, to a safe place.

Adib has the impossible task of regaining confidence of a population suffocated by the economic crisis and tired of the corruption and neglect endemic to the system.