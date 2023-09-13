The Mexican actor Rodrigo Cachero revealed on September 5th the end of your marriage with the presenter and actress Adianez Hernandez, after 11 years of relationship, five as husband and wife and two children together. The actor then did not give details of the reason behind the end of her family life, however he hinted at slight clues that an incident would have occurred. infidelity on her part. Days later, actress Larisa Mendizábal, mother of Cachero’s first child, confirmed Adianez’s version of infidelity, who became involved with Augusto Bravo, Larisa’s boyfriend.

This is how after confirming the version of the infidelity of Adianez Hernández and Augusto Bravo to their partners Rodrigo Cachero and Larisa Mendizábalrespectively, is that Adianez finally faces up and explains why she betrayed her husband, as well as would she be blaming him?

Adianez Hernández reveals why she was unfaithful to Rodrigo Cachero with Larisa Mendizábal’s boyfriend.

Accepting that he didn’t have the slightest desire to talk about this situation, he finally Adianez Hernandez reappeared on social networks on the morning of Wednesday, September 13, to confront the accusations of infidel that you have received. She expressed her reasons for cheating on her partner and sent messages where she would also be blaming partly to her ex-husband Rodrigo Cachero of neglecting her. He also criticized the fact that network users are attacking his children, who have nothing to do with it.

“I understand perfectly that they want to judge me and that they want to attack me, but what I don’t understand is that they write to my children. Let them get involved in any case, which was my decision. It is true with some of my decisions, my actions, as they say, maybe I did not take care of them, I did not protect them, I stopped thinking about them, but it is not fair that they are attacking them… it is not fair knowing the power that social networks have “Adianez Hernández initially explained.

Adianez says why she was unfaithful to Rodrigo Cachero with Augusto Bravo and does she blame her still husband? / Photo: Instagram @adianezhzr

He stated that he blocked the messages on his social networks because of the accusations he is receiving, but also because he had been receiving alleged threats and attacks. The ‘Suvivor’ participant emphasized her annoyance towards the attacks that have existed on social networks against her two children, a product of her relationship with the actor Rodrigo Cachero and also faced up to the infidelity she committed with Augusto Bravopartner of actress Larisa Mendizábal who is the ex-partner of Rodrigo Cachero.

“I want to tell my part of the story and I want to invite all those involved to take responsibility for their part, because pointing out the other without recognizing them is also victimizing themselves, right?… Many things happen in couple relationships. closed door everything that happens is the responsibility of two parties, every present has a past and only those of us who live inside know perfectly how we feel. Every action has a reaction, so the opinions of everyone, everyone out there, are just judgments,” he emphasized.

She says she is in love with Augusto and does she blame Rodrigo Cachero for neglecting her?

The artist and television presenter Adianez Hernandez He hinted that what happens within a relationship is the product of two people, and continued addressing his version within this separation from Mexican actor Rodrigo Cachero.

“I don’t want to judge, I’m not going to judge myself, I’m not going to defend myself, because there are things that are indefensible, clearly I’m not perfect. With Rodrigo my love ended, and I already know that I should have separated in time and should have done things in a better way, but sometimes it is easier said than done. Only the Imagining breaking up my family destroyed me. a lot and it was very difficult and I know that I didn’t do it well, I admit it,” he highlighted.

Adianez Hernández apologized for the action she took of getting involved with another person without first having ended her marriage and without having spoken with her husband Rodrigo Cachero. She also apologized to Larisa Mendizábal for getting involved with her partner.

Augusto Bravo, boyfriend of Larisa, ex-wife of Rodrigo Cachero, became involved with Adianez Hernández, wife of Cachero/ Photo: Instagram Special.

“I offer my most sincere apologies to Larisa Mendizábal and to all the women who indirectly feel identified with a woman’s pain. I apologize to my parents, mainly to my mother for the pain caused, to my brothers, to the father of my children Rodrigo, to Santi (Cachero, son of Rodrigo and Larisa). I didn’t know how to control my emotions and I did fall in love (by Augusto Bravo). Unfortunately in relationships when there is a third party it is because things are not good. We know that there are breaks and that with love they are overcome in relationships, but when those breaks break certain limits, overcoming it is very difficult and love wears out. Of course we have to talk things over before turning all of this into this bomb that it became. I recognize my part of the facts, I recognize that I did it wrong. “I am very sorry and it hurts me a lot for everything I did and it hurts me not to have stopped it sooner, it hurts me not to have prevented it,” she said.

After hinting that the things in his relationship with Rodrigo Cachero would not be goodAccording to her version, the artist dedicated a few words to her ex.

“I will always be grateful to Rodrigo for the beautiful children we have. I don’t have anything bad to say about him, what I will say is that My children deserve to hear that their mom is not the villain. of the story, that nothing is so simple or so white, that if I acted this way it was also from my weakness of not being heard and feeling abandoned, from my tiredness and from my cowardice. I ask Rodrigo that beyond his anger, which is totally understandable, he also please accept that there were aspects in which he failed. For now I will take charge of my decisions and the consequences that I am already experiencing, the pain of my children and everything that comes for me and I am sure that he will also take charge of that,” she explained in an upset and upset tone. when talking about his ex-partner who was the one who announced the end of their relationship.

This is how Adianez Hernández has faced the accusations of infidelity to her husband Rodrigo Cachero with Larisa’s partner for 11 years. However, Hernández also apologized, she has hinted that there were carelessness on the part of her partner, which caused the love to end, to let another person enter her life, with whom she says she is in love.

