The electron range of the house of the Four Rings has a new flagship: it is the Audi SQ8 e-tron, the most performing of the EV range of the German SUV which will arrive on the market starting from September in both the traditional and Sportback versions. We tried the new Audi SQ8 e-tron in preview, with the complete test drive in our video below and a roundup of photos to tell you everything there is to know about this model.

How the design of the Audi SQ8 e-tron changes

The update of this car, which at the time of launch was called only e-tron, starts from the outside, with the new single-frame grille embellished with aluminum details with elements in platinum gray or alternatively in black. In this case, the grille extends to the headlights, which integrate Matrix LED technology on the Sport Attitude trim levels. The bumpers and fascia are also new, as are the 20” specific design alloy wheels. Inside the passenger compartment, however, we find electrically adjustable sports seats, with the possibility of opting for red contrasting stitching. The environment is then embellished by the presence of the S logo in various points of the upholstery, which reflect the green soul of the car, with the extensive use of recycled materials.

The power train

The electric power of the Four Rings is driven by three asynchronous motors, one placed on the rear axle and two on the front one, with a total system power of 503 HP and 973 Nm of maximum torque. The performances speak in this case of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5” and an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h. The batteries have changed, which now have a gross capacity of 114 kW for a range of up to 417 km in the Sportback configuration and the possibility of recharging in direct current up to 170 kW and thus recovering 80% of the range in 31 minutes .

The price of the Audi SQ8 e-tron

In addition to the Sport Attitude version, the Audi SQ8 e-tron range is particularly simple, with the price list starting from 104,550 euros and 106,850 euros respectively depending on whether you choose the SUV version or the sportier one. The Sport Attitude versions, on the other hand, will have a starting cost of 122,000 for the traditional version and 124,300 euros for the Sportback variant. As for the standard Q8 range, prices stick to 89,900 euros.