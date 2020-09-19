Congress leader in Lok Sabha and MP from Behrampur in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman many questions today. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has said in Parliament that I want to ask our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that when we already have Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) what is the need to create a parallel fund.

He has said that I want to ask the FM whether it is true that you had taken money from Chinese banks after a clash between Bharti jawan and Chinese soldiers in Galvan valley. He asked how much loan has been taken from China since April.

On the other hand, several opposition parties including DMK, Trinamool Congress also opposed the formation of PM Cares Fund and alleged that it lacked transparency. In the Lok Sabha, while discussing the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment and Waiver of Certain Provisions) Bill, the opposition parties alleged that there is a logic to the formation of PM Cares Fund even though the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists.

The bill seeks to provide tax relief to taxpayers in view of Kovid-19, providing relief to taxpayers, extending the deadline for filing returns, donations to PAC Cares Fund. During the discussion, NSP Premachandran of RSP said, “I do not understand the reasoning behind the formation of separate fund.” What is the difference between Prime Minister National Relief Fund and Prime Minister Cares Fund.

He said, ‘Eight different laws are being amended and one of the important laws is the Income Tax Act 1961. Premachandran alleged that there is a lack of transparency in the PM Cares fund as it cannot be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Participating in the discussion, BJP’s Subhash Bahderia said that the central government has returned the money to the states on time for which this government deserves congratulations.

He said that the government took several steps to increase the tax net. The government paid special attention to small and medium industries.