Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Monday lashed out at former Bihar Police Director General Gupteshwar Pandey for joining the JD (U) and said that in the name of investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actress Riya Chakraborty and her family Is trapped in the political vortex of Bihar. Chaudhary has previously spoken in support of actress Chakraborty.

Describing the former chief of Bihar police as a sarcasm, Robinhood Pandey, Chaudhary said that both his language and dialect have changed as he is now busy seeking the blessings of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chaudhary said in a series of tweets, “The winner of the investigation into the death of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come out and he is likely to get a ticket in Bihar election as a reward.”

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said, “But in this whole incident, actress Riya Chakraborty and her family have become victims of the political morass of Bihar.” Sushant Singh’s heartbroken family is also struggling to find out who is to blame. He is hoping that maybe he will get to know like crores of people of the country. ”

Earlier this month, Congress MP and West Bengal Congress President Chaudhary called Chakraborty a Bengali Brahmin and said he was being harassed only because of the Bihar elections. Chaudhary asked Nitish Kumar for an answer on the investigation into the actor’s death. He tweeted, “The language and dialect of Robinhood Pandey of New Bihar has changed and he is busy seeking Nitish’s blessings. People of Bihar are asking where is justice in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput? How much progress has the investigation made? Nitish Kumar ji should answer.