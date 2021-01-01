Congress Party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue 39 Indian sailors who have been stranded in Chinese waters for months. “Indian sailors should try to bring back the Indian sailors stranded on the Chinese coast aboard cargo ships, which are kept away from MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand,” Chaudhary said.

Prior to the statement of the Congress party chief in West Bengal, the government said on Wednesday that Indian sailors would be brought back soon as diplomatic negotiations with the neighboring country were underway.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mansukh Mandavia, during a cabinet briefing earlier this week in response to a question about sailors stranded in China for the past seven months, said, “Diplomatic negotiations for this have been going on successfully. Our sailors will be coming to India soon. “

The Indians are part of the crew of two ships, which carry Australian coal, so they are not allowed to unload their cargo.

There are 23 Indian crew members aboard the bulk cargo ship MV Jag Anand from 13 June at Anchorage near Jingtang Port in Hebei Province. Since September 20, another 16 Indian crew members have been on MV Anastasia at Langar near the Cofidian port.

Chaudhary has written in the letter that the sailors trapped in it are also being denied basic medical facilities. He said, “It is feared that in addition to two ships, more than a thousand Indian seafarers are also stranded in several other ships. They are simply victims of trade rivalry between China and Australia. “

China said on 25 December that there was no link between the stranded Indian ship crew at its Chinese ports and strained relations with India and Australia. “I suggest to the government that they use all diplomatic equipment and also take note of the issue of attracting the global attention of Chinese tyranny on Indian sailors,” Chaudhary said.