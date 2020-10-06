This year the Chaturmas became five months instead of four months due to the overhaul. This Panchamas is considered to be very auspicious and fruitful for the practice of divine knowledge, meditation, yoga, etc. The importance of the Adhimas, who make ‘Chaturmas’ as ‘Panchamas’ every three years, lies in its spiritual importance. From the point of view of scripture, Chaturmas symbolizes the four eras of the world cycle, Satyuga, Tretayuga, Dwapara and Kaliyuga. At the end of these four epochs of kalpa, a small age is also added, which is called the welfare ‘Purushottam Sangam Yuga’, which is also the best era to bring souls to confluence with their Supreme Father Shiva. From a spiritual point of view, this small, but most virtuous supplier in the fifth month itself, by practicing and practicing spiritual knowledge, yoga, meditation, service, self-control, rules of the divine God, a favorable way to become a Purushottam from a normal man, environment. And gets inspiration.

According to religious belief, four months from Ashada Shukla Ekadashi to Kartik Shukla Ekadashi are celebrated as Chaturmas, especially worshiping Lord Shiva, Chaturbhuj Vishnu, Shri Ganesh, Maa Lakshmi and other deities, invocation, fasting , Chanting etc. is done. It is said in the Puranas that in these four months Lord Vishnu rests in the Kshira Sagar and the task of following and governing the creation rests with the Lord Shiva himself. In this whole time, mainly Shiva is worshiped.

In this Purushottama Vela, the creator of the Kalpavriksha in the form of the divine, the form of the divine light, the incarnation of the formless Shiva God, whose divine vision and pure memory elevates the sleeping divinity in every human and the sins, disorders and demons present in the inner soul of man. Nature is destroyed. Only by adopting the knowledge received from Shiva can we re-establish complete happiness, peace, prosperity, divine wealth etc. in our life and world.

Yoga austerities, donations, virtues and actions performed for Sarveshwar Shiva in this month can give man Purushottam post in Vishnulok or Devlok. It is believed that in this month, if the devotees acquire spiritual knowledge to become a good man than an ordinary man, then they are able to practice a pure and satvic diet, viharas, pickles, thoughts and deeds by remaining yogic with God. Divine qualities begin to develop in them.

