Ashwin is the seventh month of the year according to the Hindu calendar. In this month, nature is spreading its shadow on one side, while worship of Shakti also takes place in this month itself. Two months Ashwin and Karthik are associated with the autumn, in which Ashwin is a month of sadhana and Kartik worship. This month is considered extremely sacred in Hinduism. The first aspect of Ashwin is dedicated to the Pitru tradition, hence it is also called ‘Pitrupaksha’. The second fortnight of the month of Ashwin begins as the end of the omnipotent Amavasya. This aspect is to worship the power and store the life force. The first nine-day Navratri rituals on this side of Ashwin give us an opportunity to balance ourselves in our lives between season change and natural gift. In this way it becomes the surest means of balancing your power between Pitru and Dev Pooja.

However, this time due to the presence of malmas, there are two Ashwin months. Meaning this month is not 30, but 60 days, which will remain till October 31. Due to this, the festival of Navratri is starting this time from October 17.

Ashwin month is the month of autumn, which is also called the Vaishya season in the scriptures. Since this month is favorable for life, the old people used to do business in this month by loading goods on horse (horse). Due to this also this month is called Ashwin. It is said that in this month a person should sacrifice his evils and purify his mind. Worshiping Lord Vishnu and listening to the story is considered very good these days. Anyway, Adhimas i.e. Purushottam month is going on, in which special importance of worshiping Lord Vishnu has been told.

The beauty of nature becomes quite unique with the arrival of Ashwin after the end of the rain. Therefore, this time is also an opportunity for the person to reconcile between his karma and penance. Shri Krishna himself has also narrated this month. The full moon of this month is called ‘Sharad Purnima’, which is also the day associated with Krishna. It is believed that on this day the moon is filled with sixteen arts. On the day of Ashwin Purnima on the banks of the Yamuna, Krishna made Maharas with the gopis. Ashwin month, especially Poornima, has special rules for listening to Swadhyay, Ishpath, Deva Mahima and Darshan. This also reduces the possibility of heart disease for the patients.

Lord Shri Ram also enjoys the arrival of Sharad i.e. Ashwin. He says to Lakshmana – Barsha came to Sarda Ritu. Lachhaman dekhhu param suhai 4 Just as the light festival of human is Deepawali, similarly the light festival of nature is the full moon of Ashwin.

