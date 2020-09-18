Month has started today. Lord Vishnu is worshiped in Adhikamas. No auspicious work is done this month. But there is no restriction on purchasing at maximum. But it should be kept in mind that planetary entry, shaving, engagement, marriage etc. are prohibited. Apart from this, this month is also known as Purushottam. These 5 such yoga are being made in the Adhimasa with Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, which are very good yoga.

Adhik maas 2020: More month is starting today, these 5 tasks will give you auspiciousness

According to astrologers, all these yoga can give you success in October month. Let us tell you that except for the 26th of September, on October 1, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 17, there will be the Svadhi Siddhi Yoga. Let us tell you that Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is considered to be extremely auspicious yoga in astrology. It is formed by the combination of constellation, date and war.

Adhik Maas 2020: Lord Vishnu is the Lord of the month, donate religious books

It is said that this auspicious yoga gives desired blessings and progress. It is said in this coincidence that whatever auspicious work starts, it happens again. So in this yoga, what you will buy and bring. On September 19 and 27, there is Dwipushkar Yoga. Amritasiddhi Yoga is taking place in October itself. The fruit of the work done in this yoga is nectar. Pushya Nakshatra is also falling for two days during the month. Ravi Pushya will be on 10 October and Mon Pushya Nakshatra on 11 October.