Camilo Santana says there is no “evidence” on the success of a teaching model in partnership with the Ministry of Defense

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santanasaid this Wednesday (12.Apr.2023) that the adherence of States and municipalities to the model of civic-military schools was “Minimum”. He stated that the program will not be a government priority and that there is no evidence of the success of the partnership with the Ministry of Defense. He made the statement at a meeting of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

“We have 138,000 schools in this country. Adherence to this program was minimal. Represents 0.28% of schools […] Do you know how much money was made available to states and municipalities to implement this policy? BRL 98 million. Do you know how much they spent? 0.24% of the money that is there for states and municipalities to spend on this policy has been run“, he said.

According to Santana, there is a “normative and legal conflict” about transferring resources to the Ministry of Defense for the program. He stated that the initiative is not foreseen by law, but by decree.

“This program was created by decree, not by law, it was a unilateral decision by the ministry at the time“, he said. The issue, according to the minister, is being analyzed by the MEC together with the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union) and the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União).

“I didn’t revoke it, the program continues, it just won’t be a priority nor a strategy for the Ministry of Education in this government to create new schools through MEC. And I will discuss with the governors who have already implemented”, he declared.

Almost all ministers of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) were invited to speak at the permanent committees of the House on the actions of each ministry and on specific topics questioned by opposition deputies.

In the case of Santana, the minister was invited to speak about the ministry’s priorities in 2023 and about the future of the incentive program for civic-military schools. This teaching model was one of the priority agendas of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

attacks on schools

Santana lamented the attacks on educational institutions and argued that there should be an in-depth debate on violence in schools. He stated that it is necessary to strengthen school psychosocial programs.

The minister made no reference to the attacks on schools during his initial speech to the commission and was criticized by the deputy Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP). “The minister spoke for 45 minutes here in this commission and nothing was said about the subject”, said the deputy, who asked for 1 minute of silence for the victims of attacks.

In a second moment, Santana spoke about the subject. “This is a systemic problem that has been happening not only in Brazil. We need to unite and find the best ways […] We have to be indignant and not accept what is happening in Brazilian schools. We have to unite regardless of party color and ideology”, he said.

The government opened a R$ 150 million notice to reinforce patrols and patrols in schools to prevent attacks in school environments, such as the one carried out at a day care center in Blumenau (SC). The amount, however, was considered small by deputy Paulo Bilynskyj. “Doesn’t even pay one security guard per municipality in Brazil, perhaps per school”, said the congressman.