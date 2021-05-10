Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The commitment of people to precautionary measures and preventive measures against the Coronavirus is an important point to raise and strengthen the societal immune wall.

Health authorities in various countries of the world emphasize the responsible behavior of people and positive behaviors, including wearing the muzzle, and the commitment to physical distancing to neutralize the virus and reduce infection.

Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, consultant of internal diseases, confirms that the vaccine can reduce the chances of infection spreading among its recipients and protect against complications and deaths. Therefore, it is one of the most important protection methods recommended in order to complete the containment process and successfully reach the stage of community immunity. He explained that the infection is a complex and interwoven series of different factors that one episode of which can multiply the number of infections in a frightening, escalating manner. It is impossible to break the pace of the outbreak without imposing a comprehensive lockdown that breaks the chain of infection.

He said: “We hear a lot about stories from different countries of the world related to members of one family who were committed to the precautionary measures, then there was a moment of relaxation from one of the sons, who, for example, did not commit to wearing the muzzle outside, and this caused the virus to enter the home and cause infection of all family members. , Where some of them enter the hospital, the family mourns – in the end – the death of one of its members, and often the father or mother is due to old age and suffering from chronic diseases.

He added that these recurring stories embody how and the mechanism of the virus’s spread, and how the lack of commitment from one individual can negatively affect the committed, and help the virus to penetrate the barriers of protection within the same community .. He explained that if this scene is repeated in every family, then we will be facing a series It is a long and prolonged infection that spreads from one person to another and from one family to another.

Dr. Al-Hammadi called on all members of society to exercise utmost caution and caution, adhere to all precautionary measures during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and apply the maximum possible “physical distancing”, especially with groups that are more vulnerable to complications from infection with the virus, such as the elderly and people with chronic diseases. .