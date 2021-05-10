The commitment of people to the precautionary measures and preventive measures against the Coronavirus is an important point for raising and strengthening the societal immune wall.

Health authorities in various countries of the world emphasize the responsible behavior of people and positive behaviors, including wearing a mask and commitment to social distancing to neutralize the virus and reduce infection.

In this field, the consultant for internal diseases, Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, confirms that the vaccine can reduce the chances of infection spreading among its recipients and protect against complications and deaths, so it is one of the most important protection methods that are recommended in order to complete the containment process and reach the stage of community immunity with success.

He explained that the infection is a complex and interwoven series of different factors that one episode of which can multiply the number of injuries in a frightening, escalating manner. Breaking the pace of the outbreak without imposing a comprehensive lockdown breaks the chain of infection.

He said: “We hear a lot about stories from different countries of the world related to members of the same family who were committed to the precautionary measures, then a moment of laxity occurred from one of the sons who, for example, did not comply with wearing the muzzle outside, and this caused the virus to enter the home and cause infection of all family members, as Some of them enter the hospital, and the family – in the end – mourns the death of one of its members, and most often the father or the mother is due to old age and suffering from chronic diseases.

He added that these repeated stories embody how and the mechanism of the virus’s spread and how the lack of commitment from one individual can negatively affect the committed and help the virus to penetrate the barriers of protection within the same community .. He explained that if this scene is repeated in every family, we will be facing a long and expanding series of The infection is transmitted from one person to another and from one family to another.

Dr. Al-Hammadi called on all members of society to exercise utmost caution and caution and adhere to all precautionary measures during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and to apply the maximum possible “physical distancing”, especially with the groups that are more vulnerable to complications from infection with the virus, such as the elderly and people with chronic diseases.





