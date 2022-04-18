The participation of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in motorcycles promoted in São Paulo fell compared to last year, show data from the Toll Information Monitoring System.

The event led by the president this Friday, 15th, in São Paulo had 3,703 motorcycles, according to toll records on Rodovia dos Bandeirantes. The monitoring followed the movement of motorcycles in the collection plazas of CCR AutoBan Concessionaire in Campo Limpo, Itupeva and Sumaré. Participation, however, was lower than in June last year, when the toll system on the Bandeirantes highway accounted for 6,661 vehicles in one of the stretches that the group passed, almost twice as many.

On that occasion, Bolsonaristas even shared that the motorcycle rider would have entered the Guinness Book, a book that records world records, by supposedly counting more than one million motorcycles – which Estadão Verifies proved to be false.

In the last event, part of the motorcycle group that followed the president paid a registration fee of R$ 10 for the organization of the event coordinated by the group “Acelera para Cristo”. The payment, optional, gave the right to a “vip area” of the motorcycle, with presence in the closed area next to the Anhembi.

Bolsonaro also participated in similar events in Brasília, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Santa Catarina, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. In speeches made at the end of the events, the president even defended the return of the printed vote, attacked members of the STF and political opponents, in addition to criticizing the social distancing measures imposed to control the pandemic.

At the last meeting, he criticized an agreement signed between the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and WhatsApp to postpone the launch of a new application tool in the country that allows the creation of groups with thousands of people. As a result, the PT triggered the TSE, accusing Bolsonaro’s early electoral campaign in carrying out the event.

