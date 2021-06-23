The disturbance from attention deficit hyperactivity (ADHD) affects between 3 and 4.5% of the adult population in the world and in Italy at least two million people of age suffer from disorder, with a higher prevalence among males.

Unfortunately, the prejudices and misconceptions on people affected by ADHD can cause further mental suffering such as depression, alcohol and substance abuse, and eating disorders. There is also the risk of ADHD subjects processing suicidal ideas 3 times more likely than unaffected individuals.

On the other hand, early recognition and treatment of ADHD is crucial, as they dramatically improve the physical, mental and social benefits of people with the condition that, like everyone else, they deserve to live a full and rewarding life.

The research was published in the international magazine The Conversation.

ADHD Disorder: How Is This Stigma Perceived?

ADHD disorder is complex as well derives from generically inherited differences determined according to how the brain develops. Prejudices, which mainly concern children, that the disorder is generated mainly by exposure to TV or the Internet, or worse still by the lack of affection of the parents or the fact that they come from a divided family, are unfounded theories that are the source of an unprepared society. to welcome those who are affected.

People with ADHD have persistent patterns of hyperactive, impulsive, and inattentive behavior that are out of step with the rest of their development. This can affect their ability to function and participate in activities at home, at school or at work and in the community at large. There are certain criteria for a correct diagnosis which, however, must be entrusted only to a specialist doctor following a comprehensive medical, developmental and mental health analysis.

Another misconception to dispel is that ADHD diagnoses are overdiagnosed. There is also a widespread community skepticism about the use of drugs to treat ADHD. Medicines are only part of ADHD management which should always include educational, psychological and social support.

People with ADHD can struggle with everyday issues that other people find easy, with little understanding and recognition from others. Typical examples include meddling in other people’s conversations and activities, leaving homework unfinished, being forgetful, missing out on things, and not being able to follow instructions. The response to these behaviors from some family members, teachers and friends is often negative, critical and relentless. They are constantly reminded of how much they struggle with everyday things that most people find easy.

The study found that young people in particular suffer from this stigma: they are fully aware that they are viewed by others in a negative light that makes them feel unfairly wrong, devalued, embarrassed, insecure, inadequate or incompetent. Some respond to this constant criticism by acting with destructive and delinquent behaviors, which obviously usually aggravate the situation.

The stigma can also affect parents who, for fear of a diagnosis that confirms the disorder, delays it, underestimating the risks associated with untreated ADHD. Confusion about what parents should believe can also affect their ability to make informed decisions about their child’s diagnosis. This is worrying because parents play a vital role in ensuring that health professionals recognize and adequately support their children’s health needs.

When diagnosis is delayed into adulthood, people with ADHD are four times more likely to lose their lives early than the rest of the population. This reflects not only the increased risk of suicide, but also an increase in serious accidents that occur due to impulsive behavior. On the contrary, prompt and early treatment dramatically improves the quality of life and the physical, mental and social well-being of children and adults affected by the disorder.