Children of women who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) immediately before or during pregnancy are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD later in life. This is according to a comprehensive study conducted by Anna-Clara Hollander, associate professor at the Department of Global Public Health at the Karolinska Institute.

The study is published in the journal European Psychiatry.

Posttraumatic stress disorder in pregnant women may influence the risk of ADHD in the child

Children of women who were diagnosed with PTSD immediately before or during pregnancy are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than those whose mothers would have had no PTSD diagnosis.

This is partly due to the fact that ADHD has a hereditary explanation, and that ADHD itself is a risk factor for PTSD (in the mother), but also in parents who have not been diagnosed with PTSD. 'ADHD or in mothers who have no other types of mental illness, there is an association between post-traumatic stress disorder in the mother during pregnancy and ADHD in the offspring.

If research findings could be replicated in other countries, including sibling comparisons of both mothers (sisters) and children (brothers or cousins), screening and treatment of PTSD in pregnant women could be used to prevent ADHD in children.

The study is a registry-based study of 553,766 children born in Sweden between 2006-2010. One limitation is that the researchers did not use a sibling design, so the findings may actually be due to a genetic link between PTSD and ADHD.

The researchers tried to handle genetic confounding by examining the association in parents who were not diagnosed with ADHD and in mothers who had no other mental illnesses besides PTSD.

In the future, the researchers would like to study the association using a sibling design to investigate whether it is explained by genetics.

If not, they would like to examine whether evidence-based treatment of PTSD in women who are planning a pregnancy or who are already pregnant would reduce the likelihood in their offspring.

Pregnant women with obesity and diabetes may be more likely to have a child with ADHD

According to data from 2016-2019, the estimated number of children aged 3 to 17 diagnosed with ADHD is 6 million. One of the major risk factors in children is maternal obesity.

Approximately 30% of women present with obesity at the first medical visit during pregnancy and this percentage increases to 47% in women with gestational diabetes. Excessive weight gain during pregnancy in this population is a risk factor for children developing ADHD.

“Our study found that pregnant women with obesity and gestational diabetes had children with long-term mental health disorders,” said Verónica Perea, MD, Ph.D., of Hospital Universitari MutuaTerrassa in Barcelona, ​​Spain. “We did not find this association when these women gained a good amount of weight during pregnancy.”

The researchers studied 1,036 babies born to women with gestational diabetes. 13% of these children were diagnosed.

The researchers found that children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity were twice as likely to have ADHD as those born to mothers without obesity.

The researchers found this association only in women with gestational diabetes, obesity, and excessive weight gain during pregnancy. The researchers did not observe a higher risk of ADHD in children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity if the amount of weight these women gained during pregnancy was within the normal range.

“It is important for doctors to counsel their patients about the importance of healthy weight gain during pregnancy,” Perea said.

Parental type 1 diabetes may increase the risk of ADHD in offspring

To identify individuals with T1D and their offspring, Jianguang Ji, M.D., Ph.D., of Lund University in Sweden, and colleagues used the Swedish National Hospital Discharge Registry and the Swedish Outpatient Registry, which were linked to the Swedish multigenerational register.

The researchers identified 15,615 individuals born after their parents were diagnosed with T1D. Offspring of patients with T1D had a significantly increased risk of ADHD (hazard ratio [HR], 1.29), when controlling for confounding variables. Although not statistically significant, maternal T1D was associated with an increased risk of ADHD (HR, 1.35) compared to paternal T1D (HR, 1.20).

“In this retrospective cohort study, we found that a parental history of T1D was associated with a 29% increased risk of receiving a diagnosis of ADHD,” the authors write. “The underlying mechanisms need to be explored in future studies.”

Smoking during pregnancy may not cause ADHD in children

A new systematic review and meta-analysis published in the scientific journal Addiction and conducted by researchers at the University of Bristol shows that maternal prenatal smoking is associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in offspring, but is unlikely to be the cause.

Several studies have indicated that maternal smoking during pregnancy may contribute to offspring ADHD; however, it is unclear from these studies whether this reflects a true causal effect or is the result of confounding factors such as socioeconomic position, education, income, and maternal age. This new review attempted to find an answer to this question.

The review examined 46 previous studies evaluating the association between maternal prenatal smoking and ADHD diagnoses in offspring. The review specifically included studies that took into account genetic effects, in addition to conventional approaches.

Some of these studies had a low risk of bias (meaning they were unlikely to provide misleading results) and could take genetic effects into account. These studies indicate that shared genetics play a substantial role in the association between offspring ADHD and prenatal smoking.

This is supported by a previous systematic review based on genetically informed designs which also concluded that the association between prenatal maternal smoking and ADHD is explained by shared genetics.

Lead author Dr Elis Haan, an honorary research associate at Bristol's School of Psychological Science, says: “Our systematic review shows that there is no causal effect between maternal prenatal smoking and the diagnosis of ADHD in offspring.”

“Pregnant women, however, should still be advised not to smoke.” during pregnancy, as prenatal smoking has detrimental effects on other health outcomes of the child.”

Low maternal vitamin D levels may increase the risk of ADHD in offspring

Minna Sucksdorff, MD, of the University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues examined the association between maternal 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels [25(OH)D] early pregnancy and ADHD in offspring. The analysis included 1,067 ADHD cases born between 1998 and 1999 and 1,067 matched controls. Maternal serum 25(OH)D levels in the first trimester were assessed by quantitative immunoassay.

The researchers observed a significant association between decreased log-transformed maternal 25(OH)D levels and offspring ADHD in unadjusted analyzes (odds ratio [OR], 1.65) and in analyzes adjusted for maternal socioeconomic status and age (OR, 1.45). ADHD risk was higher for the lowest compared to the highest quintile of maternal 25(OH)D levels (adjusted OR, 1.53).

“If these findings are replicated, they may have public health implications regarding vitamin D supplementation and perhaps changing lifestyle behaviors during pregnancy to ensure optimal maternal vitamin D levels,” the authors write.

Exposure to maternal HTN may increase the risk of ASD and ADHD in the child

Gillian M. Maher, MPH, of University College Cork in Ireland, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to evaluate the association between HDP and neurodevelopmental outcomes in offspring. The authors included 61 cohort and case-control studies in their analysis.

The researchers found that 11 of 20 studies reporting estimates for ASD (777,518 participants) found higher odds with HDP (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.35) in the aggregate analysis. For the six studies reporting adjusted estimates of ADHD (1,395,605 participants), the overall adjusted OR was 1.29. No statistically significant differences were found for ASD or ADHD in subgroup analyzes based on exposure type (e.g., preeclampsia or other HDP).

“These findings highlight the need for increased pediatric surveillance of infants exposed to HDP to allow for early intervention that may improve neurodevelopmental outcomes,” the authors write.

Preconceptional paternal SSRI use linked to ADHD in offspring

Paternal use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) before conception is associated with an increased risk of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in offspring.

Fen Yang, of Fudan University in Shanghai, and colleagues conducted a cohort study involving 781,470 singletons born between 1996 and 2008 who were followed until 2013. The children whose fathers had used SSRIs during the three months preceding conception were identified as exposed.

The researchers found that 0.92 percent of the babies were born to fathers who had used SSRIs during the three months before conception. Overall, 12,520 children were diagnosed with ADHD.

After adjusting for potential confounders, exposed children had a 26% greater risk of ADHD than unexposed children (hazard ratio, 1.26; 95% confidence interval, 1.06 to 1.51 ).

By extending the exposure window to one year before conception, a similar increase in ADHD risk was observed for paternal SSRI use only during the period 12 to three months before conception and during the last three months before conception. (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.35 [95] percent confidence interval, 1.10 to 1.66]and 1.31 [intervallo di confidenza al 95%, da 0,95 a 1,82]).

“The small increase in risk of ADHD in offspring associated with paternal SSRI use before conception may likely be due to underlying indications for SSRI use,” the authors write.