Methylphenidate currently represents one of the main lines of treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). There is currently a shortage of this drug, especially in its OROS presentation, which allows 12-hour coverage. With the arrival of exams, Spanish minors who need this medication are seeing their day-to-day functioning affected, as well as their academic performance. For this reason, the Spanish Society of Pediatric Neurology (SENEP) has issued a series of recommendations to families. «It is necessary to take extreme measures in the absence of the usual doses of this medication, so fundamental in this context for the children with ADHD«, highlights the president of SENEP, Dr. Rocío Sánchez-Carpintero Abad.

«It is difficult to address this situation today and many families feel helpless. That is why at SENEP we want to remember that pharmacological therapy is one of the main treatment options for ADHD, although school and family support, and cognitive-behavioral therapy are also key,” he points out.

As this specialist explains, methylphenidate currently represents one of the main lines of treatment for this neurodevelopmental disorder, on which “there is notable scientific evidence regarding safety and efficacy,” and which helps minors to can keep your routinesas well as control your impulsivityand to be able to maintain a good academic performanceamong other aspects.

«Methylphenidate represents help for these minors. It allows them to work on habits that remain for life, even when they no longer take medication. Many children with ADHD, if they do not take their medication, cannot control their symptoms, and are not able to advance in their studies, apart from the fact that it can interfere with their relationship with their family or even with other minors; all of this impacting their self-esteem. It helps them not to be so distracted, to have less useless activity, to reduce their impulsiveness. Thanks to methylphenidate they can concentrate better in their daily lives, and now especially in exams,” warns Dr. Sánchez-Carpintero.









Recommendations from the SENEP aimed at families with children with ADHD for these upcoming exams:

-Be clear that pharmacological therapy is one of the main avenues of treatment for ADHD, but school and family support, and education, are also key. cognitive behavioral therapy.

-Keep a study routinemake this a fixed and daily habit.

-Do not leave the study for the end. Spend some time every day.

-When studying, make sure the table is clear, without distractions; and placed in front of a wall, not next to a window or a shelf that could confuse the student.

– A calm environmentwithout noise or distractions when the child sits down to study.

-The ideal thing is that there is a supervising person behind the minor to help him study with short goals; for example, about 25 minutes, and maintaining another 5 minutes of rest at intervals, depending on age.

-That the minor has everything he or she should do and study in an agenda.

-The night before help you check that you have a complete backpack.

-To control the impulsivity of the students these days, it would be ideal to withdraw from the scene in time, when the minor notices that he is starting to get more nervous than usual.

-Try to avoid those situations that may cause the minor to lose control.

-To parents, try have more patience than one usually has, avoiding shouting as much as possible and when addressing children, make sure that they are listening, making them look at them, and transmitting clear and brief messages.

-Inform the teacher that the minor is not receiving his usual methylphenidate medication so that they can take it into account in classes and in evaluations.

The Spanish Society of Pediatric Neurology has been alerting health authorities for months about the shortage of this drug. In October they sent a warning letter addressed to the Ministry of Health, as well as to all parliamentary groups. Likewise, it has launched a series of recommendations on the shortage of methylphenidate for neuropediatricians and health professionals who diagnose and treat ADHD.

«We are joining numerous efforts in different areas to try to solve this problem as soon as possible. We want the Government and the AEMPS to solve the problem urgently, without delaying it any further. This is a situation that produces helplessness and discomfort in a large part of the affected families,” concludes the neuropediatrician.