ADHD | Maija teaches a class where every third child has ADHD – “As soon as you give the line, self-control fails”

ADHD|Maija has taught in elementary school for about 30 years and has seen the increase in ADHD diagnoses in children. Now he tells what everyday school life is like in a class that cannot be taught in the same way as others, because one in three of the students has ADHD.

For example, those suffering from ADHD symptoms are easily disturbed by even small external stimuli. It makes school work difficult for students.

Minna Pölkki HS

9:00 am