ADHD | Juuli received years of treatment for depression, even though he has ADHD – Misdiagnoses are explained by a common misunderstanding

When Juuli Kiiskinen got ADHD tests, clear signs from childhood started to come back to mind. For example, Kiiskinen’s hearing was tested because he could not concentrate on listening to the teacher’s speech at school.

Many adults first receive treatment for depression or anxiety until it dawns on them that they have ADHD. This also happened to Juuli Kiiskinen, who sought help for depression and anxiety symptoms for years. “What could my life have been like if ADHD had been detected as a child?” he ponders.

Postal among them was an envelope, the contents of which Juuli Kiiskinen already knew before opening. Anxiety started creeping into my mind. It can’t be true, not the same again, he thought.

The letter contained a payment reminder. It certainly wasn’t Kiiskinen’s first, and it wouldn’t be the last. No, no matter how he tried to take care of his affairs.