Angelina Boerger was in her late 20s when she realized that ADHD was not just a “Little Zappelphilipp disease” but also affected her. She has now written a book about this metabolic disorder in the brain.

The brains of people with ADHD tick a little differently, but that doesn’t have to be bad at all, says Angelina Boerger, our guest in this podcast episode. Image: Illustration: Nina Hewelt, Photos: Getty, iStock

IIn an interview with Lucia Schmidt, podcast host and editor of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper, Angelina Boerger, also a journalist, reports how, from the beginning of her studies, she realized more and more that she thought, felt and acted differently than her friends. That caused her stress. Then she heard a young woman talk about her ADHD on a TV show – and suddenly knew: I have that too.

Lucy Schmidt Editor in the "Life" department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

She waited nine months before the first diagnosis. Today she promotes self-acceptance, because ADHD (often) also stands for creativity, great empathy and the ability to see alternative solutions.

