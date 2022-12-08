New research, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, has stated that the genetic predisposition to attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease in adulthood. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer’s, this is the first to link genetic risk of ADHD to the chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

Genetic vulnerability to ADHD: here are the consequences

This study highlights what many in the field are already discussing: the impact of ADHD can be observed across the lifespan and could be linked to neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease,” said lead author Douglas Leffa , MD, Ph.D., resident in psychiatry at UPMC.

Senior author Tharick Pascoal, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at Pitt, added that: “With new treatments becoming available in the early stages of Alzheimer’s progression, it is important to determine risk factors for help better identify patients who are likely to progress to serious disease.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with ADHD report feeling restless and impulsive and having trouble maintaining their attention, which leads to a reduced quality of their social, school, or work life.

For a long time, ADHD was considered a childhood disease that people grow out of after they enter adulthood. Doctors now know that attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a childhood disease that can persist into adulthood. The symptoms of this condition in adults can be more diverse and subtle than in children and adolescents, and it can be especially difficult to diagnose in the elderly.

Not unlike other behavioral disorders, ADHD has a genetic component. But there is no single gene that will determine whether its carrier will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Rather, that risk is driven by a combination of small genetic changes.

To measure this risk, the researchers used a previously developed tool called the ADHD polygenic risk score, or ADHD-PRS, which represents the combined genetic likelihood of developing the disorder, looking at the entire genome sequence.

With a lack of large-scale studies following patients diagnosed with ADHD from infancy through old age, researchers have had to contend with an incomplete set of data. They drew on the genetic predisposition to the condition in their study cohort, rather than relying on a confirmed clinical diagnosis.

To conduct the study, the researchers used a database of 212 adults with no cognitive impairments, such as a predisposition to other Alzheimer’s-related mental disorders such as dementia, at baseline. The database included brain scans, baseline amyloid and tau levels measured on PET scans and in cerebrospinal fluid, and results of regular cognitive assessments over the course of six consecutive years. Crucially, the researchers also had access to genome sequences from those patients.

By calculating each patient’s individual ADHD-PRS and comparing it to that patient’s signs of Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers were able to show that higher ADHD-PRS can predict subsequent cognitive impairment and the development of brain pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease in older adults who, until then, were not cognitively impaired.

While the study findings are intriguing and indicate that the link between ADHD-PRS and Alzheimer’s disease needs to be further investigated, the scientists caution against overgeneralizing their findings and urge families to stay informed but calm.

Because the demographic database was limited to patients who were white and had, on average, more than 16 years of education, more work needs to be done to extend the applicability of the findings beyond a thin slice of the American public.

In addition, more research is needed to determine whether interventions to correct ADHD may affect the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in the future.

Due to the nature of longitudinal studies, it could take several decades to arrive at a definitive answer, although the team is already working to recruit more participants from underrepresented backgrounds and begin follow-up testing.

“Right now, we’re working on new studies trying to assess ADHD more robustly and enrolling cohorts of childhood ADHD patients so we can follow them over time for Alzheimer’s biomarkers,” Pascoal said. “These studies are time-consuming to complete, but they are important for our understanding of multifactorial neurological diseases and how they affect cognitive impairments.”

According to a study published online Oct. 13 in JAMA Network Open, an attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis does not appear to lower self-reported overall quality of life (QOL) among adolescents (ages 14 to 15 years).

Luise Kazda, MPH, of the Sydney School of Public Health at the University of Sydney, and colleagues compared quality of life in 393 matched adolescents diagnosed with and without ADHD.

The researchers found that compared to adolescents without a diagnosis of ADHD, those with ADHD reported similar QOL on the Child Health Utility 9D, overall health, happiness, and peer confidence. However, psychological sense of school belonging, academic self-concept, and self-efficacy were worse for adolescents diagnosed with ADHD. Adolescents with ADHD also exhibited more negative social behaviors and were more likely to harm themselves (odds ratio, 2.53) than adolescents without a diagnosis of ADHD.

“Unfortunately, our results do not indicate beneficial associations of an ADHD diagnosis with adolescent quality of life, which is very concerning,” the authors write. “It implies that harms associated with an ADHD label (such as stigma, prejudice, deviation from other problems, or a perceived inability to change) may not be offset by the benefits associated with diagnosis or treatment.”

According to international epidemiological studies: “Adhd affects between 3 and 4.5% of the adult population. This justifies, even in the absence of representative data at national level, the forecast that in Italy at least two million adults suffer from the disorder, with a higher prevalence among males. The clinical picture is characterized by a vast series of difficulties in paying and maintaining attention, in complying with instructions, in completing the assigned tasks, in organizing one’s existence adequately”.

“Added to this is the propensity to avoid commitments that require protracted mental effort, distractibility following the appearance of external stimuli, carelessness, agitation and difficulty sitting still, the tendency to feel continuously under pressure”.

“Adults with Adhd have, in fact, in addition to a history of poor school performance, an excess of separations and divorces, higher probabilities of work difficulties, more unfavorable socio-economic conditions and a greater risk of facing both road accidents and to traumatic events in general. Furthermore, adults with this pathology complain of an excess of suicidal behavior, particularly high rates of co-diagnosis with other mental disorders, in particular anxiety disorders, mood disorders and, above all, disorders associated with the use of drugs.

Precisely the use of substances is largely responsible for the increased probability, among adults affected by ADHD, of committing crimes of various kinds and, consequently, of running into legal problems. Despite this long series of very unfavorable events and the availability of therapeutic interventions capable of radically improving the prognosis of the disorder, adult ADHD remains a clinical condition that is still largely underdiagnosed and underestimated.

This was discussed recently in Brescia during an international conference organized by the Chair of Psychiatry of the University of Brescia together with the Italian Society of Psychiatry, during which the Italian Board for Information and Study of adult Adhd was set up (IBISA-ADHD)”.

Emilio Sacchetti, president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, director of the Mental Health Department of the Spedali Civili of Brescia, declared: “Adhd in adults still represents a sort of ‘Cinderella’ in the field of psychiatric diagnoses. On the one hand, the scarce habit of psychiatrists to make this diagnosis from scratch. On the other hand, the lack of recognition of the disorder by child neuropsychiatrists at the time of its onset in childhood.

Also taking into account the complex sequence of negative events that characterizes ADHD in adults, the fact that the diagnosis can be made easily and, again, the validity of the therapeutic options currently available, it is clear that not paying attention to this disorder qualifies as outright malpractice. For all these reasons, at the conclusion of the conference, it was decided to set up the Italian Board for Information and Study of Adult Adhd (IBISa-ADHD)”.

“As regards therapies – continues Sacchetti – there are numerous options available, both pharmacological and non-pharmacological. It is often appropriate to combine the two types of intervention with each other. Furthermore, as far as pharmacological treatments are concerned, it should be emphasized that today, in Italy as well as the historic stimulant-type preparations, it is also possible to access a non-stimulant product such as atomoxetine”.

“As regards the difficulties underlying the reduced number of diagnoses made in childhood, it should be kept in mind – underlines Vita – that the milder forms may not reach the attention of the clinician in the absence of sufficient environmental stimuli. As for the adult – he continues – of particular importance seem to be the relationship between Adhd and the presence of sleep disturbances which so often accompany the most widespread mental disorders”.