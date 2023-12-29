attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is diagnosed more often in children. It is questionable whether people develop it when they reach adulthood.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that involves difficulty focusing attention (for study or work) and/or sitting still or keeping impulsive actions under control. This means that people with this condition are different and the differences are there throughout life. However, development is a dynamic process because people change, mature and develop their capabilities.

If people suffer from it, how it affects them may also change over time.

ADHD: can it change over time?

As children's skills develop, differences due to ADHD may become easier to spot, so hyperactivity may not be noticed in a child who flails his arms and legs, but once the child develops new ability and begins running and climbing, hyperactivity may be evident.

As children develop their cognitive skills, such as listening, understanding, and learning to speak, they must learn from other people. This requires the child's attention. As a child progresses through school, demands for attention increase.

Finally, a person must function independently as an adult. This can involve a career, managing a home, and raising a family.

ADHD cannot be formally diagnosed until it affects a person's functioning. This will depend on the balance between their natural abilities and the demands of life.

So an intelligent child may not have to put in much effort while learning to read and write. But as your child progresses through school, lapses in concentration, especially if prolonged, can mean that important information is missed.

If this happens often, the person may have difficulty keeping up, particularly if catching up by studying at home requires “superhuman” effort due to difficulty concentrating.

Other children may have difficulty with more basic learning or tasks and may be diagnosed earlier.

Studies of people with ADHD show subtle differences in overall brain size and in the size of certain structures such as the nucleus accumbens, amygdala, caudate, and hippocampus (which help coordinate emotions, learning, and behavior).

The brain also matures more slowly. These changes are so small that they cannot be used to diagnose ADHD. But they demonstrate that the condition is real.

So the key to diagnosing ADHD lies in answering the question: Does this person have difficulty managing life (functional impairment) due to their impulsiveness or attention difficulties?

Generally, impairment is assessed based on whether an individual:

is considered capable of higher achievements; that is, they could or should do better

behaves in a way that causes unreasonable stress or disruption in class or at work

behaves in a way that creates unreasonable stress or upsets the family

behaves in a way that significantly affects peer relationships

is aware of having difficulties and has low self-esteem.

A person's ability to manage will change over time. The formal diagnosis of ADHD depends on meeting the required number of diagnostic criteria and demonstrating functional impairment. This may involve a checklist of symptoms. Globally, approximately 5% of children and 2.5% of adults meet all diagnostic criteria.

A person's ADHD can only be diagnosed at particular stages of their life when the demands on their abilities are greatest, particularly during transitions such as moving to a new educational stage or starting a new job. The condition is diagnosed most often in primary school children, with more boys diagnosed than girls.

As people mature, they develop coping strategies, which can make their ADHD much less noticeable. Some adults may not meet enough diagnostic criteria because they have learned effective coping strategies.

For example, when asked if they often lose items needed to carry out tasks or activities (such as keys, glasses or phone), they might answer “No”. But this is because as soon as they arrive home they always put their keys on the same hook and keep their cell phone or glasses on a lanyard hanging around their neck.

Others may have learned to control some of their impulsive behavior. But they may still show a functional deficit related to ADHD.

This disorder was considered exclusively a childhood condition and the diagnostic criteria are biased towards the identification of hyperactive children. The criteria are less applicable to adults, and as a result, adults who were treated in childhood but no longer meet the full diagnostic criteria may be considered to have ADHD “in remission” even when they continue to experience difficulties related to the condition. .

Current diagnostic criteria are not sensitive enough to identify ADHD consistently. In the future, instead of overly relying on symptom checklists for diagnosis, doctors should try to understand the person's lived experience, how the difference in attention affects their daily functioning, and how it might change over the course of the day. over the years with changing demands and success strategies.