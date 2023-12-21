Although it is very common, theADHD it is often not detected until the child reaches age seven or older. By then, they will likely have struggled socially and academically. Could early genetic testing be part of the solution?

Anne Arnett, Ph.D., in collaboration with Ryan Doan, Ph.D., at Boston Children's Hospital, set out to test whether genetic diagnosis of ADHD is feasible. Experts have always assumed that ADHD is the product of multiple genes and therefore very difficult to diagnose genetically. But to the researchers' surprise, their pilot study showed that alterations in a single gene could explain up to half of the cases.

The results of research were published in JAMA Pediatrics.

ADHD: here's what the new study says

“Early diagnosis would allow us to support the child and family before secondary problems arise, such as academic problems, social rejection and stress on the family,” says Arnett, a researcher in the Division of Developmental Medicine.

Arnett and Doan analyzed clinical whole-genome sequencing data from 77 children ages 6 to 18, provided through the Children's Rare Disease Cohorts Initiative. All 77 children had a confirmed diagnosis of ADHD.

To keep the findings specific to ADHD, the researchers excluded children with autism, moderate to severe intellectual disability, or known genetic syndromes. They also obtained genetic test results from siblings and parents, with and without ADHD, giving further power to their research.

“We started finding genetic diagnoses in children pretty quickly,” says Doan, of the Division of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children's. “It was a little surprising.”

Forty families, or 52%, had genetic variants likely causative of ADHD. Some variants were inherited, others were de novo, meaning they were not found in the parents.

Interestingly, many of the affected genes are also known to be involved in other neurodevelopmental disorders.

“We're finding there's quite a bit of overlap,” Arnett says. “It's just that in ADHD the variants are milder. A more severe variant of the same gene, causing loss of function, could cause autism or intellectual disability.”

Other genes with detected variants are involved in methylation, chemically modifying other genes.

Arnett and Doan hypothesize that the variety of genetic causes they found may explain why the symptoms and severity of ADHD vary so much from child to child. Genetic overlap with other conditions may explain why it is sometimes difficult to distinguish the condition from conditions such as autism.

“Many children don't fit the diagnostic molds very well,” Arnett says.

Arnett emphasized that genetic testing for ADHD is not available to families at this time. But he hopes that in the future a genetic diagnosis could provide prognostic information. He might indicate, for example, whether the condition will persist into adulthood or whether the child will have learning disabilities, as well as strengths he could draw on, such as creativity or athleticism.

“Previous research shows that girls with ADHD tend to have a stronger family history of the condition and more genetic risk factors,” notes Arnett. “I think there may be other factors that protect girls with a mild genetic risk for the condition.”