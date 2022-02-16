Red Bull Salzburg will try to aggravate the mini-crisis in which Bayern Munich is immersed after falling this past Saturday in the Bundesliga 4-2 against the newly promoted Bochum. on paper, the six-time champion of Europe starts as a clear favorite in what will be a kind of regional derby considering that there are only 140 kilometers that separate the Bavarian capital and the Austrian city, but the truth is that everything will depend on the state of a Munich defense that, lately, does everything but defend (follow the match live on As.com).

In Bochum, Pavard, Upamecano, Süle and Lucas formed a line of four that had their part to blame for each of the goals that Nagelsmann’s men conceded. Bayern’s rearguard suffers a lot in quick transitions, something that Jaissle’s Salzburg handles like a charm. The leader of the Austrian league is defined by his verticality and speed, especially on the wings, something that he already put to the test in a group stage in which he became a nightmare for a Sevilla team that, very unlike the Red Bull team , was eliminated from the Champions.

While Neuer, Goretzka, Davies and Musiala are absent from the Germans, the locals will have an Adeyemi who will focus all the spotlight on the Red Bull Arena. The star of the Austrians sounds strong for Borussia Dortmund, the eternal rival of a Bayern that released Adeyemi for lack of discipline when he was a member of the Munich youth academy. The German international will try to give Lewandowski a pulse and dreams of proving that those responsible at the Allianz Arena could not have been more wrong when they decided to do without him.