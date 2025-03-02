Karim Adeyemi strolled through the catacombs of the Hamburg Millerntor Stadium and raised the index finger. “No!” He called to the club employee of Borussia Dortmund, but both knew that in truth a clear “yes!” was meant. Yes, of course Adeyemi would be held a microphone in front of her nose. Yes, of course, in front of the camera, his view would be 2-0 against FC St. Pauli. And yes, of course ADEYEMI would also be ready to say a few words about the footballer who fulfilled his service particularly conscientiously and also contributed a remarkable hit: Karim Adeyemi, 23.