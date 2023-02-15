In the 63rd minute, the Borussia striker scores a great goal by making himself across the pitch, the Blues also unlucky in the final with Emre Can taking away the equalizer from Koulibaly

The best match seen so far in the round of 16 of the Champions League offers a surprise, with Borussia Dortmund beating Chelsea 1-0 thanks to Adeyemi’s spectacular coast to coast in the 62nd minute, who takes the whole field, mocks Enzo Fernandez and kills Kepa outright. A somewhat punishing result for the Blues: the Germans played better in the first half, but Chelsea had at least three sensational chances for a draw in the second half.

THE MATCH — Dortmund’s departure is sparkling: the yellow and blacks go twice as much as Chelsea and arrive many times from Kepa’s parts without however producing noteworthy conclusions. A beautiful but not exactly concrete team. In fact, after a rather long suffering, Joao Felix has two clear goals. The Portuguese jewel is inaccurate in the first, but the goalkeeper’s shot from the crossbar is rejected. See also Tuchel admires "women's tennis" and "Formula-1"!

SUPER ADEYEMI — It starts again and Chelsea, who have clearly reversed the inertia of the match, conceded in their best moment starting from a favorable corner. Guerreiro launches Adeyemi on the run, the former Salzburg player eats Enzo Fernandez and scores a television-worthy goal. Fruit of speed, technique and coolness in front of the goalkeeper. But Chelsea are a dangerous team in the second half: unfortunately for Potter the cleanest ball arrives between Koulibaly’s feet, who hits hard with his right foot, punching Kobel but finding Emre Can’s save on the line, which seals a great match for the former Juve . The last thrill is given by Fernandez in the 95th minute, but Kobel is there. Qualification that will be decided in London, but the Blues, after a pharaonic market, will have even more pressure on them.

