ADESS has presented its new AD25, a third-generation LMP3 car that will be eligible to compete in the European Le Mans Series and Le Mans Cup from 2025, and will later also be seen in action in the IMSA and Asian Le Mans Series.

The Bavarian manufacturer will begin development testing of the prototype this month, which is powered by a 460 hp Nissan VK56 engine and features innovations such as traction control, a driver safety kit with Zylon side protection panels, a double-profile rear wing, a new rear suspension geometry and a shorter wheelbase.

As always, ADESS will offer its customers a technical assistance and spare parts service at every event where they will take to the track with the 03 EVO.

ADESS 03 EVO LMP3 Photo by: ADESS AG

“I am delighted to present the 03 EVO, designed in the spirit of the new 2020 LMP3 technical regulations, which has allowed us to update our existing chassis with a primary focus on safety and performance,” said Stéphane Chosse, CEO of Advanced Design and Engineering Systems Solutions.

“We have taken into account the feedback from our customers and have focused on increasing the performance and handling of the car. I can’t wait to see it on the track.”