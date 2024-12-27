Adeslas will not provide private healthcare services to civil servants through Muface despite the 33% premium increase

Adeslas has made the decision not to appear for the new agreement either to provide health care to officials covered by the Muface mutual benefit, as detailed in a statement. The insurer argues that the conditions of the new agreement would generate losses of 250 million euros for the period 2025-2027, almost the same as those registered between 2022 and 2024. And this despite the fact that the Government decided to increase the average premium per mutual member. 33.5%.

The Government approves the second tender for Muface with an increase of 33.5%

Adeslas, integrated into the Mutua Madrileña Group and owned by CaixaBank, considers that the Muface model is “economically unsustainable.” In his opinion, if they remain in the concert “they would compromise the solvency and the future” of the company.

The insurer’s request was that the concert be only for two years and with a cumulative increase of 34% (24% in 2025 and an additional 10% in 2026). Given that Adeslas accepted an increase in premiums of 17.12% in the case of the Mugeju and Isfas mutual societies, it considers that to maintain economic balance the increase for 2025 and 2026 in Muface alone should be 47%.

The proposed increase in the new agreement that has been put out to tender is 26.62% for 2025 and 2026, which would increase to 33.5% by also including that third year. In this way, Adeslas considers that there is a financing difference of 20 percentage points between what they demand, 47%, and what the Government offers, 26.62%.

“Adeslas positively values ​​the budgetary effort that the Administration makes in this second tender, but as Muface already knows, it is clearly insufficient to achieve the objective of not having additional losses for this concert. These 20 points [porcentuales] Less financing would represent about 80 million euros of annual losses for Adeslas, which cannot be assumed by the company,” the company explained.

The insurer considers that extending the agreement to three years instead of two, as currently, has been harmful, causing a greater deficit. “With our approaches we do not intend to obtain a benefit from this agreement nor do we seek to recover the losses in past years, but we cannot continue to support the current deficit path either,” Adeslas assures.

First desert contest

The competition to provide private health coverage was already void a month ago, although it implied a cumulative increase in the premium of 17.12% for 2025 (16.5%) and 2026 (0.6%). This increase meant a total of 1,337 million for the first year and another 1,345 for the second, about 300 million more per year than the current concert.

Then the Government decided to approve a second tender for the Muface concert. The minister spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, announced a cumulative increase in the premium of 33.5%. The Executive’s proposal represents an amount of 4,478 million euros, for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The Government gives itself three years to rethink Muface



Specifically, with the new provision, the premium will increase by 19.37% in 2025; 7.25% more in 2026; and another 4.32% in 2027. “The average premium per mutual member per year will go from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027,” as stated by the Ministry of Public Function. In addition, the new tender states that “a linear premium is moved to an incremental one depending on the age groups, so that more is paid to insure older groups, and less for younger ones.”