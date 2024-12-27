Adeslas has made the decision not to appear for the new agreement to provide health care to officials covered by the mutual insurance company mufaceas detailed in a statement. The insurer has argued that it is “in favor of the health model of administrative mutualism, because it helps to structure the Spanish health system”, but has decided to distance itself from the new tender.

The insurer argues that the conditions of the new agreement would generate losses of 250 million euros for the period 2025-2027, almost the same as those registered between 2022 and 2024. And this despite the fact that the Government decided to increase the average premium per mutual member by 33.5%.

Adeslas considers that the Muface model is “economically unsustainable” after years of being in deficit. In his opinion, if they remain in the concert “they would compromise the solvency and the future” of the company.

The insurer’s request was that the concert be only for two years and with a cumulative increase of 34% (24% in 2025 and an additional 10% in 2026). Given that Adeslas accepted an increase in premiums of 17.12% in the case of mutual societies Mugeju and Isfasconsiders that to maintain economic balance the increase for 2025 and 2026 in Muface alone should be 47%.









The proposed increase in the new agreement that has been put out to tender is 26.62% for 2025 and 2026, which would increase to 33.5% by also including that third year. In this way, Adeslas considers that there is a financing difference of 20 percentage points between what they demand, 47%, and what the Government offers, 26.62%.

«Adeslas positively values ​​the budgetary effort that the Administration makes in this second tender, but as Muface already knows, it is clearly insufficient to achieve the objective of not having additional losses for this concert. These 20 points [porcentuales] with less financing would represent for Adeslas 80 million euros annual losses, which cannot be assumed by the company,” the company explained.

The insurer participated by CaixaBank and Mutua considers that extending the agreement to three years instead of two, as currently, has been harmful, causing a greater deficit.

“With our approaches we do not intend to obtain a benefit from this agreement nor do we seek to recover the losses in past years, but we cannot continue to support the current deficit path either,” he assures. Adeslas.