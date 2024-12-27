The Muface crisis worsens. Adeslas has made the decision not to appear for the new agreement to provide health care to the officials covered by this mutual insurance company. The insurer argues that the conditions of the new agreement would generate losses of 250 million euros for the period 2025-2027almost the same as those registered between 2022 and 2024. And this despite the fact that the Government decided to increase the average premium per mutual member by 33.5%.

Adeslas considers that the Muface model is “economically unsustainable” after years of being deficient. In his opinion, to stay in the concert “they would compromise solvency and the future” of the company. The insurer’s request was that the concert be only for two years and with a cumulative increase of 34% (24% in 2025 and an additional 10% in 2026).

Given that Adeslas accepted an increase in premiums of 17.12% in the case of mutual societies Mugeju and Isfasconsiders that to maintain economic balance the increase for 2025 and 2026 in Muface alone should be 47%. The proposed increase in the new concert that has been put out to tender is 26.62% for 2025 and 2026which would increase to 33.5% by also including that third year.

The insurer, 50% owned by CaixaBank and Mutua Madrileña considers that there is a financing difference of 20 points percentages between what they claim, that 47%and what the Government offers, 26.62%. “Adeslas positively values ​​the budgetary effort that the Administration makes in this second tender, but as Muface already knows, it is clearly insufficient to achieve the objective to have no additional losses for this concert.

These 20 points [porcentuales] Less financing would represent about 80 million euros of annual losses for Adeslas, which would not can be assumed by the company”, the company explained. The insurer owned by CaixaBank and Mutua considers that extending the agreement to three years instead of two, as currently, has been harmful, causing a greater deficit.

“With our approaches we do not intend to obtain benefit With this agreement we do not seek to recover the losses in past years, but neither we can continue supporting the current deficit path“, he assures. Adeslas is the largest of the three that currently provide coverage, with a share of 47%, so the rudeness leaves it in the hands of Asisa and DKV the continuity of Muface.