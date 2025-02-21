Adeslas confirms that he will go to MUFACE and guarantee the private health of officials

Adelas has confirmed Thursday that he will appear to the tender opened by the Government for MUFACE. The changes produced in the conditions of the concert, which represent an increase in the premium of 41% in three years, have convinced the private company, which now sees “fair and balanced economic conditions” to continue providing private health care charged to public funds to officials.

Mapfre evaluates to go to MUFACE after the increase in premiums: “It would be irresponsibility not to consider it”

The last change introduced by the Government in the second tender of MUFACE, which supposed the third increase of the premium, had already caused a favorable response of Adeslas. “We show the confidence in the viability of the agreement for the health care of the mutualists for the next three years,” they said from the company, integrated in the Madrid Mutual Group and participated by CaixaBank.

This Thursday, Adeslas has confirmed that he will present his offer for the open concert for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 of MUFACE officials over the next three years, as it has been happening throughout their almost 50 years of existence, ”they indicate.

The changes are mainly economic. The third offer of the Ministry of Public Function is a cumulative increase in the premium of 41.2% in three years, for a total amount of 4,808.5 million euros. There are 330 million more than in the previous proposal, which Adeslas rejected by considering that it was “economically unsustainable.”

Despite this rejection, the company, which currently provides health care to more than half a million officials and their beneficiaries, around 45% of those who choose the private against the public, had followed in recent weeks in conversations with the Department directed by Óscar López. “In a transparency exercise, collaboration with the administration and supporting the reports of experts, the company has moved that it was necessary to balance the total income and costs to achieve a scenario that allowed the continuity of the service,” they indicate now.

The government publishes the new conditions for MUFACE and give insurers until March 4 to join



The base of claims are in the “economic balance” that Adeslas, but also Asisa, which serves more than 360,000 officials, wants to maintain. That is, that the administration faces extraordinary costs, derived from survey situations, such as the inflationary crisis after the Russian invasion of Ukraine or overfrequenting after the pandemic. An option that mutuality already recognized in “assumptions appraised.”