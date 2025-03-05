Adeslas and Asisa distribute the mufface cake and will provide health care to officials until 2027

The opening of the envelopes with the documentation presented to the tender of MUFACE, this Wednesday, has had no surprises. As expected, the insurers Adeslas and Asisas have been the only ones who have attended the third offer of the Government and will continue to provide private health care to public officials for three more years, until 2027. DKV’s equation leaves the equation, which has chosen not to continue in mutuality and that leaves their part of the cake: about 200,000 beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Public Function reached this deadline with some tranquility, after months of uncertainty in the midst of a pulse with insurers, who have managed to raise the increase in premiums of 17% in two years to 41% in three. With this increase, which is a total item of 4,808.5 million euros, Adeslas and Asisa had already confirmed in recent days that they would go to the tender.

MUFACE will allow officials to change between public health and private insurance twice a year

These two companies currently attended more than 870,000 mutualists, among officials and family members. They were the bulk of public workers who opted for private insurance, instead of public health. Therefore, the Ministry had maintained conversations to try to meet their demands and that they continued to continue sustaining mutuality, a system that, they indicated, was “undeconed.”