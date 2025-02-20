After two negatives in a row that have forced the Government to review twice the conditions offered, the reference insurer of the majority of officials who have their health care in MUFACE, Segurcaixa Adeslas, has confirmed this Thursday through a … He communicated his intention to attend the open contest to extend the sanitary concert of Mutuality during the 2025-2027 period after the government has finally agreed to increase premiums by 41%, as requested from the beginning.

The insurer had already suggested in her first reaction to the new government proposal that the new economic conditions opened the door to a rethinking of her initial negatives to continue in MUFACE, who always supported the certainty that doing so would cause him losses Millionaires

In a statement released on Thursday, Adeslas says that with the changes produced in the tender by the administration “a viable model can be configured that allows continuity to the health service of MUFACE officials over the next three years, as It has been happening throughout its almost 50 years of existence. “

Reason why it will be presented to the third version of the call open by MUFACE to renew the benefit through insurers of health care of 1.5 million officials and relatives, whose term closes on March 4. After the analysis of the conditions proposed by Adeslas technicians, he understands that the necessary conditions are given to continue providing that service.

“Adeslas, acting from his responsibility as a health service provider, and positively valuing the effort made by the Administration, considers that the current agreement It offers fair and balanced economic conditionsas and as was asking the administration to guarantee its viability, “says the statement ..