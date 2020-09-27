Nigerian Israel Adesanya has knocked out Brazilian Paulo Costa and defended his UFC middleweight title. This is reported in Instagram-account UFC Russia.

The bout topped the tournament at UFC 253, which took place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The referee interrupted the fight in the second round, fixing the victory of 31-year-old Adesanya by technical knockout. The Nigerian has won all 20 fights in his MMA career. For 29-year-old Kosta, this is the first defeat in mixed martial arts. He has 13 victories left on his account.

Earlier, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro congratulated Paolo Costa on winning the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) belt ahead of the title fight against Israel Adesanya, despite the fact that the fight had not yet taken place.