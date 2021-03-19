The defeat of Israel Adesanya in the stellar combat of UF 259 it was a surprise to many. Despite losing his undefeated, the Nigerian remains one of the company’s strong men, so they talk about his executioner, Blachowicz, but also about him. He made it clear that he would return to middleweight, where he dominates with an iron fist … but would that end my chances of seeing him against Jones Jones? The former light heavyweight champion, who has moved up to heavyweight, spoke on Twitter during the fight and claimed that none caught his eye. Adesanya was quick to reply.

“This defeat was just one chapter in my story. Any movie has setbacks that make you evolve. I am doing well and I know I need to be my true self and I am doing it. As for the Jones fight, she’s not dead. I go after him. Your posts to me show your character. Find something similar of mine against him … That attitude teaches who he is and his character. Wait until I lose. Time will tell everything about him, “the Nigerian told ESPN.

Meanwhile, Izzy also spoke of another possibility for the future, this time in ‘Ag Fight’. Would you go to wrestling like Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar have done? It is clear to him. “I have never spoken to them directly. Being a WWE star was a dream I had to get to where I am now, in the eyes of the public. It happened before I knew it was the UFC. Therefore, there is a possibility”, Revealed Adesanya.