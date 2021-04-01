The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) warned about “signs from sectors related to the ruling coalition” that “seemed to converge again in the objective of stigmatizing and criminalizing journalistic work ”.

The entity released a harsh statement, under the title Signs that ignore the essence of the journalistic task, where questioned the theory of lawfare, the violation of journalistic secrecy and attacks on the press of the Kirchnerist deputy Rodolfo Tailhade.

ADEPA argued that with these actions the government sectors tried to link the journalistic task with “conspiracy plots” and “judicial processes outside the mission of seeking information useful to society that defines professional journalism.”

The entity stated that “the updating of the ‘lawfare theory’ seeks to delegitimize journalistic investigations, but above all court cases on acts of corruption.”

ADEPA stressed that “they intend to use telephone communications from journalists and the media with sources of informational value to try to install, without any objective data, a climate of suspicion or interference of interests unrelated to the professional task.”

And he added that, “as has happened on other occasions, this modus operandi seems to reveal a double intention. On the one hand, to sustain the repeated discourse of ‘lawfare’, and on the other, even more serious, generate a climate of intimidation and self-censorship that it discourages the media and journalists from undertaking investigations in the future, to avoid this type of retaliation with which they are threatened. “

For this reason, he called for attention to the “representatives of the powers of the State to prevent political struggle from losing perspective that this role of journalism in pointing out the excesses, abuses and errors of governments is inherent in any democratic society ”.

ADEPA had repudiated this Wednesday the statements of the deputy Tailhade, who insulted the journalist Joaquín Morales Solá, for a column of his in the newspaper La Nación. And this Thursday the representative entity of the Argentine media released an extensive statement, which included this aggression in a series of actions by government sectors that seek to stigmatize and criminalize journalism.

The full statement

Signs that do not know the essence of the journalistic task.

“In recent weeks, several signals from sectors related to the ruling coalition seemed to converge once again on the objective of stigmatizing and criminalizing journalistic work. They have tried to confuse it in conspiracy plots and link it with judicial processes unrelated to the mission of searching for useful information. to the society that defines professional journalism. This updating of the ‘theory of lawfare’, a legal category without any basis in global legislation, doctrine and jurisprudence, seeks to delegitimize journalistic investigations but especially judicial cases on acts of corruption “.

“In this sense, in recent days it has been observed how once again they intend to use telephone communications from journalists and the media with sources of informational value to try to install, without any objective data, a climate of suspicion or interference of external interests to the professional task. As has happened on other occasions, this modus operandi seems to reveal a double intention. On the one hand, to sustain the repeated discourse of “lawfare”, and on the other, even more serious, to generate a climate of intimidation and self-censorship that it discourages the media and journalists from undertaking investigations in the future, to avoid this type of retaliation with which they are threatened. “

“The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (Adepa) has maintained, and reiterates today, that there is nothing questionable in which a professional speaks as many times as necessary with their sources, whatever they may be. Furthermore, the professional secrecy of the sources journalism, consecrated by the National Constitution, precisely points to the greatest possible freedom and tranquility of journalists when it comes to maintaining relationships with their news sources. This is so in order to generate a work environment that allows a vibrant and deep scrutiny of issues of public interest. Therefore, it raises a sign of concern regarding the protection of such a constitutional principle that, based on a pending judicial case, telephone contacts of the media and journalists with their own information sources are revealed “.

“In parallel to this issue, Adepa took note of the presentation of a project in the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur) for the aforementioned ‘theory of lawfare’ to be considered a crime in the region. In this way, it is intended to review judicial convictions for cases of corruption, punish the judicial officials who dictated them and, consequently, question or even sue the media and journalists who carried out fundamental investigations for the knowledge of the facts by the citizens. The initiative was raised days ago during a virtual event of the Argentine League for Human Rights, in which former Argentine officials convicted of corruption, legislators and national government officials participated, including the head of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) Cristina Caamano, the national senator Oscar Parrilli, and the national deputy Fernanda vallejos placeholder image“.

“During the session, the legislators announced that they will promote this proposal as a law in the National Congress, as a measure that would imply an” appeal for review of the sentence and the inapplicability of the law, “the basis for challenging judicial decisions. arguments, included as part of the theory of lawfare a supposed strategy orchestrated between sectors of the Judicial Power and the press, with objectives unrelated to those of their respective functions in society “.

“Once again, Adepa expresses its absolute rejection of this type of initiative, which, using generic formulas and political arguments, intends to alter constitutional guarantees and international conventions, such as those of due process, the judgment based on the previous law and the evidence of the process. , freedom of expression, the prohibition of direct and indirect censorship and the secrecy of journalistic sources.As Adepa pointed out repeatedly, the work of different media and journalists in Argentina allowed large corruption plots to be uncovered and that Justice will then advance in its clarification, as has happened for decades in all modern democracies. “

“For this reason, Adepa calls on the representatives of the powers of the State to prevent the political struggle from losing the perspective that this role of journalism of pointing out the excesses, abuses and errors of governments is inherent in any society democratic. References such as those of the national deputy Rodolfo Tailhade against the journalist and columnist Joaquin Morales Solá They do not represent the spirit of tolerance and critical debate that the hour requires, quite the contrary. “

