The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) warned about the deterioration of press freedom, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the official initiatives around the lawfare thesis promoted by leaders of the ruling coalition.

“Shadows for the exercise of freedom of the press”, is entitled the semi-annual report approved by ADEPA in the Board of Directors of the entity, which was carried out virtually.

“The climate for the exercise of journalistic activity has deteriorated since the pandemic began to spread in Argentina. Crises always drive restrictions. These days, the authorities and the public debate on the hierarchy, the opportunity or the magnitude of some of them. These discussions happen all over the world. Regarding press freedom, one thing is clear: if it is curtailed, what is weakened is the possibility of a coordinated and democratic resolution of the health challenge we face. In this way we could not agree on a common solution; nor do we solve what we do not know or analyze, “said Daniel Dessein, head of ADEPA’s Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, during the reading of the report before executives and media representatives from all over the country.

“In this framework, various leaders of the ruling coalition intensified in recent months the postulation of “lawfare” as a thesis that raises a collusion of sectors of the press and the Judiciary with a view to forging processes against referents of the current ruling party. The discursive escalation was accompanied by initiatives that seriously affect journalistic and judicial independence, undermining the foundations of the counterweight scheme of our institutional system, ”said Dessein.

The ADEPA director mentioned the “imputation to the media by the Bicameral Commission for the Supervision of Intelligence Bodies and Activities of the National Congress.” This entity, which has an official majority, accuses the press of being part of ‘a systematic plan of illegal political espionage as a method of domination and extortion, in the best style of mafia practice. ‘

In the same direction, “in recent weeks, parliamentarians linked to the ruling party presented a project in Parlasur to turn ‘lawfare’ into a crime and eventually punish journalists. The promoters of the project also intend to promote this initiative in the National Congress ”.

Dessein warned that “such threats looming over the journalistic profession recycle old rhetoric. They seek to neutralize, under unacceptable qualifications, the relationship between journalists and sources. They seek to criminalize the practice that defines the strategic role of journalism “.

And he gave as an example, the case of journalist Daniel Santoro, who was recently prosecuted by federal judge Luis Rodríguez.

ADEPA also warned about “the increasing aggressiveness of the public debate”, where it appeals to “stigmatization and grievances based on ideological and partisan biases. This polarization is exacerbated by the dynamics of algorithms and social networks that have shown, in recent episodes such as those in the US Capitol, that they make editorial decisions and are not mere neutral intermediaries ”.

In addition, the entity highlighted the restrictions against journalism in the province of Formosa, by initiatives of Governor Gildo Insfrán; as well as “one of the most serious attacks against a media”, by a sector of the CTA, against the Río Negro newspaper, where the police showed passivity and has already spent more than a month “without being able to arrest the aggressors, despite to that there are records in images of the irruption ”.

“As we can see, the media face a delicate scenario for the exercise of freedom of the press,” said Dessein. And he added that, “the same happens with their economic sustainability, essential for editorial independence “.

It is that private advertising fell “in unprecedented percentages during the last year. The specific state aid of the first months of quarantine, disappeared.”

Official advertising, “with a clear value to consolidate appropriate behaviors in the health emergency, it is distributed, in general lines, with objective criteria linked to the audience and relevance of the messages, beyond the need for greater federalism in their distribution. In addition, its volume is significantly out of date and is clearly insufficient, both at the national, provincial and municipal levels, for a period of high vulnerability in the sector, “said Dessein.

Simultaneously, the ADEPA executive explained that the world is debating how to regulate large technology platforms, like Google and Facebook. “Legislation and agreements are advancing in countries such as Australia or in the members of the European Union. The reaction that these platforms have had against them raises concern as they show their dominant market position ”.

“In our country, specific agreements between platforms and media are beginning to be explored for content for specific products. It is a first step, but only the first and insufficient, of a process that has just begun”, Concluded the semi-annual report on Freedom of the Press and Information of ADEPA.

