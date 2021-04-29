The Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities (ADEPA) raised in its biannual report the key role played by the media in a pandemic context, to bring reliable information to society.

“It is a historical time where the vigorous and rigorous work of journalists and communication companies is essential“Said Martín Etchevers, president of ADEPA, in his report to media executives throughout the country.

Etchevers highlighted in his report that it is “a time in which this activity simultaneously faces economic vulnerabilities derived not only from the general crisis and the media business model, but also from the fact that their income has been absorbed by other actors in the ecosystem that are nourished by our content ”.

Is that the media have a key role in the digital ecosystem and in its relationship with technological platforms, where the rules of intellectual property and antitrust are hierarchical.

“They have never read us so much or so many, but it has never been so challenging to capitalize on the value we generate to continue doing what we try to do: professional and sustainable journalism, “said Etchevers.

Etchevers detailed the progress around the value of content in the digital ecosystem and the right to have this recognized by platforms, as one of the engines to increase media income, mainly through Google and Facebook.

“Adepa has led the regional discussion on this issue,” he said. “One of the effects of this debate was the appearance of programs from both platforms to negotiate individual agreements with the media for content licenses for specific products. It is a first step, still insufficient, on a path that must continue to be deepened both in quantitative terms and in relation to a law of public order, which is what supports this claim ”, explained the president of ADEPA.

“Progress was made in starting to compensate the media for their content, a long-standing claim of our industry. But at the same time, we know that there is a long way to go when it comes to recognition of the real value that we transfer to the platforms, both in interest and audience data and in advertising revenue, “said Etchevers.

The president of ADEPA explained to the Board of Directors that the institution played and plays a central role in this stage.

“We are clear that we are being part of a global process that has to do with one of the ways of monetization that will contribute to the sustainability of journalism in the future, by allowing us to participate in something as natural as the benefits generated by the content we produce. A process that has a legal basis and that therefore will require us to permanently monitor the operation, proportionality, breadth and objectivity of these mechanisms, to define at all times which path, which model and which tools are the most appropriate for reach the goal, “he said.

In his message, Etchevers made a summary of the actions that Adepa carried out over the last year, as part of its institutional agenda. He highlighted the creation of Sustainability Observatory, who has had a systematic work in monitoring the evolution of the institutional communication of the State and other issues related to the daily development of the associates.

“In this sense,” he remarked, “we must highlight the permanent dialogue channel that we have maintained with the National Media Secretariat, which has allowed us to hold monthly follow-up meetings on these issues with its owner, Francisco Meritello, and with other officials of the same “.

The president of Adepa pointed out that in this framework of frank and constructive dialogue, proposals and projects to work with the State arose, which the entity is following permanently.

Etchevers listed the activities and actions implemented by the entity. “In all the year that passed and in which we are passing, we have committed ourselves -from ADEPA and from each of the media that make it up- with the reporting responsibility that implies a global emergency like the one we are going through. We carry out various institutional campaigns, we guarantee the functioning of our media and the circulation of journalists. “

“We kept the population informed on health measures, on preventive care, on isolation and distancing measures, on the different phases and stages, on the numbers and evolution of the pandemic, on therapeutic advances and in terms of vaccines “.

“And also, as journalism brand, we put the focus on those unclear points, in those situations that could constitute abuse or arbitrariness, in those steps that could be negligent or ineffective. In short, in doing what the social function of journalism expresses. With successes, and surely also with errors. But making ourselves responsible and showing our face, “the president of ADEPA concluded his biannual report, to applause from a distance from the members of the Board of Directors of the representative entity of the Argentine media.

