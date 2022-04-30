According to research byUS health agency, would be theAdenovirus 41, the virus responsible for the mysterious hepatitis of children, in particular of nine children examined in the state of Alabama. According to theWHO (World Health Organization), cases of perfectly healthy children suddenly struck by the disease rise to 170 in 11 countries.

The new document of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it specifically concerns the Alabama cluster, although investigations continue nationwide.

“At this time, we believe adenovirus 41 may be the cause of these reported cases, but other potential environmental and situational factors are still under investigation.“, Affirmed the CDC in a statement that accompanied the study. Adenovirus 41 is known to cause gastroenteritis in children, but: “It is usually not known to cause hepatitis in otherwise healthy children “, the agency said.

It is important to specify that an investigation excluded other common exposures, including COVID; hepatitis A, B, and C viruses (the most common causes of hepatitis in the United States); autoimmune hepatitis and Wilson's disease. The nine cases in Alabama occurred between October 2021 and February 2022. Three had acute liver failure, two of which required liver transplantation.

“All patients have recovered or are recovering, including the two transplant recipientsSix tested positive for the virus Epstein-Barr but they had no antibodies, which implies a previous, inactive infection.

Prior to admission, most of the children experienced vomiting and diarrhea as symptoms, while others had upper respiratory problems. During hospitalization, most had yellowed eyes and yellowed skin (jaundice) and an enlarged liver.

Previous the CDC issued a health warning to inform doctors and public health authorities that they were on the lookout for similar cases. Wisconsin is investigating four cases, including two children who had severe outcomes, one who needed a liver transplant and sadly one child died. Cases have also been reported in Illinois and elsewhere.

CDC recommends that children practice vaccination protocol vaccinations and that parents and guardians practice preventative actions such as hand hygiene, avoiding individuals with medical conditions, covering up coughs and sneezing, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Adenovirus 41 is commonly spread by close personal contact, saliva droplets and surfaces. There are more than 50 types of adenoviruses, which most commonly cause colds, but also many other diseases. Adenoviruses usually cause respiratory disease or conjunctivitis, and outbreaks can occur throughout the year. There is no specific time of year when adenovirus infections and outbreaks are more common. Adenoviruses are not a nationally notifiable disease to date in the United States, which means doctors are not required to test or report cases to health departments or the CDC. Therefore, many adenovirus outbreaks likely go undetected or unreported. Enteric adenoviruses, types 40 and 41, usually cause gastroenteritis in children. Symptoms of adenovirus 41 can include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain and last for about 10 days. Respiratory symptoms can occur in some individuals. The disease is usually self-limited in immunocompetent individuals; however, rare deaths can occur in immunocompromised individuals. Asymptomatic infections are common, particularly in children. Children's hospitals in the Chicago area also reported 4 cases of children with adenovirus 41. Regarding one case in particular: "The child had vomiting, diarrhea and some respiratory symptoms and had hepatitis, but it wasn't very serious", Declared hepatologist Dr. Catherine Chapin of Lurie Children's Hospital: "In some of these, children require a transplant, so it is worrying and we certainly need to pay attention "Chapin added. "The one that causes diarrhea and vomiting could simply get into the hands and be spread among children through the hands or surfaces touched by the hands", Explained Dr. Fricchione. "We don't have a vaccine for adenovirus 41, so we have to check it by washing our hands and cleaning the surfaces ". In the meantime, all the countries involved continue to investigate cases of the mysterious hepatitis, hoping to be able to give a precise answer to the new epidemic that this time has raged on children. For all the updates on the case, stay tuned.

