Of Elena Meli

A probably under-diagnosed condition that can cause various disorders and explain fertility problems and problems related to pregnancy and childbirth

a problem that, according to estimates, may come to concern one in three women of childbearing agebut very few know what it is and even diagnoses are scarce: yet theadenomyosisa close relative of the better known endometriosis, it can compromise your ability to have children and above all he can put the success of the pregnancy is at risk

because the probability of possible complications is much higher.

He proved it recently u

research from the University of Western Ontarioin Canada, conducted on over nine million women, including approximately 2,500 with adenomyosis, a condition in which the tissue that internally lines the uterus, the endometrium, is also found in the muscular wall of the organ: it therefore does not go further, as happens with endometriosis, but the consequences can be partly similar.

It can reduce infertility The endometrial tissue it responds to estrogen and progesterone, so it grows and bleeds following the progress of the menstrual cycle even if it is found in the muscles; it can cause this cramps, more abundant menstruation and pain during sexual intercourse, but in some the symptoms are subtle and the diagnosis, for which one may be enough pelvic examination and a transvaginal ultrasound, he may arrive late.

A problem because thereAdenomyosis can reduce fertility but also significantly complicate a possible pregnancy, as shown by the data collected by comparing the outcomes of pregnancy in women with and without the disease: in case of adenomyosis the probability of giving birth by caesarean section increases 22 times, that of being subjected to a hysterectomy after giving birth increases almost sevenfold and the risk of placenta previa, i.e. a placenta that covers the uterine cervix, thus blocking the baby’s exit into the birth canal, increases sixfold. The risk of placental abruption or having to undergo blood transfusions is more than double, as is the risk of postpartum hemorrhages and infections.

Diagnosis Women with adenomyosis in general are also older than others and according to the coordinator of the study, the gynecologist Mohammed Bazarah, this could help explain the worse outcomes of pregnancy; However, it is possible that the disease also leads to greater local inflammation and alterations in the blood flow in the placenta which are then responsible for the complications and therefore also for the much greater use of cesarean section.

Adenomyosis interferes with the correct functioning of the uterus, moreover it often coexists with endometriosis: diagnose it correctly is necessary to be able to intervene with the right therapies and above all to be able to more closely monitor any patients’ pregnancies, concludes the gynecologist.

Symptoms similar to fibroids THE symptoms which causes adenomyosis are also similar to those caused by uterine fibroids (the most frequent benign female neoplasm), but with adiagnostic ultrasound It is possible to distinguish the condition from both possible fibroids and endometriosis.

Available therapies Often feeling tired or even fainting can happen to those who suffer from adenomyosis, because menstrual flows they can be so abundant that they lead to anemia and the resulting symptoms: this is why it is important to recognize and treat the condition, which today it is often treated with hormonal therapies pill or medicated spiral, capable of normalizing the cycle and reducing blood loss; alternatively tranexamic acid can be used

, anti-hemorrhagic to take when you are menstruating.

It can almost always be avoided instead the removal of the uterusa common option in the past: research published on Jama demonstrated that this must be the last resort, underlining the importance of an early diagnosis to intervene with drugs rather than the scalpel. Many consider adenomyosis typical of 40-50 year olds because many are diagnosed at that age, but it starts well before and with correct therapy you can avoid hysterectomy and have a better quality of life, explain the authors.