Abanca Ademar will have to face in less than 24 hours and on the opponent’s court the knockout round of the European League against the Swedish IFK Kristianstad, on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 March, after confirming the schedules the European Handball Federation (EHF).

The first match will be played, as requested by the Leonese club, at 8:45 p.m., in order to have more rest time after the trip, since until Sunday 28 the staff and coaching staff will remain in home confinement, following the protocol of the health authorities after detecting five positives for COVID-19 in the club.

The displacement will take place at dawn from Sunday to Monday, After the ten days of quarantine have expired, and after arriving in Madrid, they will begin the trip by plane to Amsterdam, as a stopover prior to Copenhagen, from where they will begin the transfer by bus to the Swedish city where the arrival is scheduled before lunch. .

Within 24 hours after the first match of the tie, the second match will be played on Tuesday 30, in which the qualification for the quarterfinals will be at stake and which will begin, on the same stage, at 6.45 p.m.

The Ademarista squad will undergo PCR tests this Friday to find out if they will be able to have all the players for the double European appointment or if a positive case is still confirmed in the team -players and coaching staff-.

In any case, you will have to face the tie after a period of competitive inactivity and training sessions of ten days, with the only confirmed loss due to injury to Cape Verde’s international full-back Leandro Semedo, who will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon.

The president of Ademar León, Cayetano Franco, affirmed this Thursday that the club “never considered” the option of resigning from the European League after complicating the round of 16 tie against the Swedish IFK Kristianstad, when five positives were confirmed by COVID-19 in the Leon squad.

“At no time was it considered to resign and the classification will be tried,” stressed the president, who referred to the different options that were offered from the first moment to the European Handball Federation (EHF) to look for alternative dates to those initially planned: on March 23rd on the Swedish court and a week later in León. Disputing the tie to a match, always on Nordic terrain, was always “the last possibility” that was raised, he said.

The president announced that the extension of the sponsorship with the Abanca entity is close to being closed for another three seasons and denied that there was any type of incentive to access the next European tie, since the agreement only contemplated compensation for the team’s participation in Copa ASOBAL or Copa del Rey, in addition to qualifying for Europe.